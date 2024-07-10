Kansas House District 18 in Johnson County includes parts of Shawnee and Merriam generally bounded by 47th Street, 71st Street, Switzer Street, Pflumm Road and Lackman Road.

Democratic incumbent Cindy Neighbor is running for re-election. Robert Whitman is running in the 2024 Republican primary, and Steven A. Hohe is running as a Libertarian.

Find information about each candidate and their policy positions below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.



Democrat

Cindy Neighbor (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Cindy Neighbor has served in the Kansas House of Representatives for five nonconsecutive terms. Neighbor is a former Shawnee Mission School District board member and previously worked as a medical administrator.

Durante cinco mandatos no consecutivos, Cindy Neighbor ha servido en la Cámara de Representantes de Kansas. Neighbor es un ex miembro de la junta del Distrito Escolar de Shawnee Mission y anteriormente trabajó como administradora médica.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Neighbor is the ranking minority member on the Insurance Committee and serves on other committees including the Elections Committee and the Child Welfare and Foster Care Committee. In 2023, she served on the Special Committee on Governmental Ethics Reform, Campaign Finance Law. In 2021, Neighbor sponsored HB 2300, which would abolish the death penalty and create the crime of aggravated murder. Neighbor’s platform includes preserving women’s access to abortion, expanding Medicaid and more funding for mental health services. Additionally, she has worked to reverse Brownback-era tax cuts.

Neighbor es miembro minoritario de mayor rango en el Comité de Seguros y sirve en varios otros comités, entre ellos el Comité de Elecciones y el Comité de Bienestar Infantil y Cuidado Adoptivo. En 2023, formó parte del Comité Especial sobre la Reforma de la Ética Gubernamental y la Ley de Financiación de Campañas. En el 2021, Neighbor patrocinó el proyecto de ley HB 2300, que aboliría la pena de muerte y crearía el delito de asesinatos graves. La plataforma política de Neighbor incluye preservar el acceso de las mujeres al aborto, ampliar Medicaid y más fondos para servicios de salud mental. Además, ha trabajado para revertir los recortes fiscales de la era del gobernador Brownback.

Republican

Robert Whitman

Political bio / Biografía política

Robert Whitman is a resident of Shawnee who filed as a Republican on June 3, 2024. He is not currently an elected official. Earlier this year, he made a $35 contribution to the Johnson County Republican Central Committee, which listed him as a “web developer.”

Robert Whitman es un residente de Shawnee. Se postuló para el puesto el 3 de junio del 2024, siendo el último día para entrar a la carrera de elecciones. Actualmente no es un funcionario electo. A principios de este año, hizo una contribución de $35 dólares al Comité Central Republicano del Condado de Johnson, que lo listó como un “desarrollador de redes”.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Whitman’s policy positions are unknown.

No se conocen las posiciones políticas de Whitman.

No candidate website / No hay sitio web para el candidato

Libertarian

Steven A. Hohe

Political bio / Biografía política

From 1980 to 1991, Steven A. Hohe served in the U.S. Air Force. Hohe received an associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force and a bachelor’s degree from Husson College. He was a Libertarian candidate for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District in 2022, receiving 2.29% of the vote.

Steven A. Hohe sirvió en la Fuerza Aérea estadounidenses de 1980 a 1991. Hohe se tituló en el Community College of the Air Force y después obtuvo una licenciatura en el Husson College. Ha sido candidato libertario del 3er Distrito del Congreso de Kansas. En el 2022, recibió el 2.29% de los votos.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

In a previous campaign, Hohe called the Affordable Care Act the “worst piece of federal legislation of the 21st century in the United States.” He is personally opposed to abortion, saying he would “leave it to the states to license doctors and legalize abortion or not.” And he opposes “defunding the police.”

En una campaña anterior, Hohe llamó a la Affordable Care Act (ACA, Ley del Cuidado a la Salud a Bajo Precio, también conocido como “Obamacare”) la "peor obra de legislación federal del siglo 21 en los Estados Unidos." Personalmente se opone al aborto, diciendo que "dejaría en manos de los estados conceder licencias a los médicos y legalizar o no el aborto". Y se opone a movimientos de “dejar de financiar a la policía".

