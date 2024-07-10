Kansas House District 21

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 21, in Johnson County, covers parts of Overland Park and Prairie Village. Democratic incumbent Jerry Stogsdill is running unopposed for re-election.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.

Democrats

Jerry Stogsdill (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Jerry Stogsdill is running for a fifth term in the seat he’s held since 2017. A resident of Prairie Village, Stogsdill attended Kansas State University and served as a U.S. Navy officer. He is also a former teacher. Stogsdill has served on the House Education, Taxation, and Water Committees, among others.

Jerry Stogsdill se postula para su quinto mandato en el puesto que ocupa desde el 2017. Residente de Prairie Village, Stogsdill asistió a la Universidad Estatal de Kansas (K-State) y prestó servicio como oficial de la Armada de los Estados Unidos. También fue maestro. Stogsdill fue participante en los comités de Educación, Impuestos y Agua de la Cámara de Representantes entre otros.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

On his website, Stogsdill lists his legislative priorities as “funding public education, making college affordable, expanding Medicaid, and making voting easier.” In the 2024 session, he co-sponsored bills to abolish the death penalty, release from custody any person convicted on cannabis-related charges and lower certain property taxes. In the same session, he voted against a bill that would make a crime of coercing another person to get an abortion. Previously, he praised bipartisan legislation to fund infrastructure projects aimed at increasing water quality and access.

En su sitio web, Stogsdill enumera sus prioridades legislativas como "financiar la educación pública, hacer que la universidad sea accesible para todos, expandir Medicaid y facilitar el voto." En la sesión del 2024, copatrocinó proyectos de ley para abolir la pena de muerte, liberar de custodia a cualquier persona condenada por cargos relacionados con el cannabis y reducir ciertos impuestos a la propiedad. En la misma sesión, votó en contra de un proyecto de ley que haría que fuera un delito obligar a otra persona para que abortara. Anteriormente, elogió la legislación bipartidista para financiar proyectos de infraestructuras destinados a aumentar la calidad y el acceso al agua.

Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.

