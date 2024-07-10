Kansas House District 23

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 23 includes parts of Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee. Democratic incumbent Susan Ruiz is running unopposed for re-election.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.

Democrats

Susan Ruiz (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

In November 2018, Susan Ruiz of Shawnee became the first openly lesbian legislator elected in Kansas. A native of Houston, Ruiz is the daughter of a Mexican-born immigrant father and a Texas-born mother. She is a licensed clinical social worker and holds a master's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

En noviembre del 2018, Susan Ruiz, de Shawnee, se convirtió en la primera legisladora públicamente lesbiana elegida en Kansas. Nacida en Houston, Ruiz es hija de un padre inmigrante nacido en México y una madre nacida en Texas. Es trabajadora social con licencia clínica y tiene una maestría de la Universidad de Nuestra Señora del Lago en San Antonio, Texas.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Ruiz is on the following committees: Health and Human Services (ranking minority member), Social Services Budget, and Veterans and Military. In 2023, she received the Public Official of the Year Award from the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas. Her priorities include investing in public schools, taking care of veterans, early childhood services, quality child care and expanding access to health care — including mental health services, medical cannabis and reproductive health services. On her website, Ruiz said her parents taught her and her siblings “the importance of using our voting rights and getting involved with the community so we could help others achieve their American Dream.”

Ruiz forma parte de los siguientes comités: Salud y Servicios Humanos (miembro minoritario de rango), Presupuesto de Servicios Sociales, y Veteranos y Militares. En el 2023, recibió el Premio al Funcionario Público del Año de la Asociación de Centros Comunitarios de Salud Mental de Kansas. Sus prioridades incluyen la inversión en las escuelas públicas, el cuidado de los veteranos, los servicios para la primera infancia, el cuidado infantil de calidad y la ampliación del acceso a la atención médica, incluidos los servicios de salud mental, el cannabis medicinal y los servicios de salud reproductiva. En su página en el sitio web, Ruiz dijo que sus padres le enseñaron a ella y a sus hermanos "la importancia de utilizar nuestros derechos de voto y de involucrarnos con la comunidad para poder ayudar a otras personas para alcanzar su Sueño Americano."

Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.