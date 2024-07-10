Kansas House District 26

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 26, in Johnson and Miami counties, covers parts of Olathe, Overland Park and Spring Hill and parts of Oxford and Aubry townships. Republican Chip VanHouden is running unopposed for the seat.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.

Republicans

Chip VanHouden

Political bio / Biografía política

Chip VanHouden works in biomedical sales and is a husband with three children. He currently serves as a Spring Hill City Council member.

Chip VanHouden trabaja en ventas biomédicas, está casado y tiene tres hijos. Actualmente es miembro del Ayuntamiento de Spring Hill.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

VanHouden was appointed to Spring Hill’s council in 2022 to finish the term of Steve Owen, who resigned. VanHouden was elected to a full term on the council this year. During his time as a councilman, VanHouden has advocated for more sidewalks, road improvements and better connectivity to trails in Spring Hill. VanHouden said if elected to the House, his main priorities would be to lower personal property taxes and to “provide tax relief for the people of the 26th District.” Additionally, he said he’d want to improve infrastructure, including highways.

VanHouden fue nombrado concejal de Spring Hill en el 2022 para terminar el mandato de Steve Owen, que renunció al cargo. VanHouden fue elegido en este año para un mandato completo en el consejo. Durante su tiempo como concejal, VanHouden ha abogado por más banquetas en las calles, mejoras en las carreteras y una mejor conectividad con los senderos en Spring Hill. VanHouden dijo que si es elegido a la Cámara, sus principales prioridades serían reducir los impuestos sobre la propiedad personal y "proporcionar alivio impositivo para la gente del Distrito 26". Además, dijo que le gustaría mejorar la infraestructura, incluso las carreteras.



Democrats

There are no Democrats running for this position.

No hay candidatos Demócratas postulándose para este puesto.