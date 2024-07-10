Kansas House District 29

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 29 in Johnson County covers a swath of Overland Park west of Metcalf from 87th to 135th streets. Incumbent Democrat Heather Meyer is running unopposed for this seat.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.

Democrat

Heather Meyer (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Heather Meyer took office in 2021. She has worked as a social worker at Vivent Health and the United Way in Kansas City.

Meyer tomó posesión de su cargo público en el 2021. Ha trabajado como trabajadora social en Vivent Health y United Way en Kansas City.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Meyer is a member of the LGBTQ community and has a transgender child, two facts that fuel her fight against anti-trans and discriminatory legislation in the statehouse. She sponsored bills and resolutions such as HB 2665 to include sexual orientation and gender identity under Kansas discrimination law. Meyer has sponsored bills to reduce and eliminate the state sales tax on food and hygiene products. She has also worked on bills against gun violence and for marijuana legalization. Meyer serves on the Welfare Reform, Insurance, Water and Homelessness committees.

Meyer es miembro de la comunidad LGBTQ y tiene un hijo transgénero, estos son dos hechos que alimentan su lucha contra la legislación antitrans y discriminatoria en la cámara estatal. Ha patrocinado proyectos de ley y resoluciones como la HB 2665 para incluir la orientación sexual y la identidad de género en la ley de antidiscriminación de Kansas. Meyer ha patrocinado proyectos de ley para reducir y eliminar el impuesto estatal sobre las ventas de alimentos y productos de higiene. También ha trabajado en proyectos de ley contra la violencia armada y a favor de la legalización de la marihuana. Meyer sirve en los comités de Reforma del Bienestar, Seguros, Agua y Personas sin Hogar.



Republican

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.