Kansas House District 35

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 35 covers the northeast part of Kansas City, Kansas.

Incumbent Democrat Marvin Robinson II is running for re-election, and faces challengers Kimberly DeWitt, Wanda Brownlee Paige, and Michelle Watley in the 2024 primary.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.



Democrats

Marvin Robinson II (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Marvin Robinson II is in his first term in office. He has pushed for more investment into the Quindaro Ruins, a stop on the underground railroad.

Marvin Robinson II está en su primer mandato. Ha presionado para que se invierta más en las Ruinas del Quindaro, una parada del ferrocarril subterráneo.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Robinson has most notably joined Republicans to cast a key vote that allowed the state to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports. He’s also a sponsor on a resolution that would beef up gun rights and support Texas in its immigration fight at the border. Other legislation he’s introduced would make Juneteenth a state holiday and allow cities to raise the minimum wage.

Robinson, demócrata, ha emitido sobre todo un voto clave que permitió al estado prohibir a las mujeres transexuales participar en deportes femeninos. También es uno de los patrocinadores de una resolución que reforzaría el derecho a las armas y apoyaría a Texas en su lucha contra la inmigración en la frontera. Otras leyes que ha presentado harían del Día de la Juventud una fiesta estatal y permitirían a las ciudades aumentar el salario mínimo.

No candidate website / No hay sitio web para el candidato

Kimberly DeWitt

Political bio / Biografía política

Kimberly DeWitt is an IT professional who has over 20 years on the job. She runs her own business where her child is the CEO in-training. DeWitt has a bachelor's degree from Park University and an MBA from Baker University. She speaks English and Spanish and can conversationally speak Swahili, French, Arabic and Japanese.

Kimberly DeWitt es una profesional de la informática con más de 20 años de experiencia. Actualmente dirige su propia empresa, en la que su hijo está capacitándose como Director General. DeWitt es licenciada por la Park University y tiene una maestría en administración de empresas por la Baker University. Habla inglés y español y puede conversar en swahili, francés, árabe y japonés.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

DeWitt ran against longtime incumbent Broderick Henderson in 2016 but lost. She is now running again and wants term limits for politicians.

Se presentó contra Broderick Henderson en 2016, pero perdió. DeWitt se presenta ahora de nuevo y quiere límites de mandato para los políticos.



Wanda Brownlee Paige

Political bio / Biografía política

Wanda Brownlee Paige was elected to the Kansas City, Kansas, school board in 2018. Her current term runs through January 2026. She spent 30 years teaching social studies. Paige has been an adviser for the Peer Mentoring Program, worked with Book Club and coached basketball, track and volleyball.

Wanda Brownlee Paige fue elegida como miembro de la Junta Directiva Escolar de Kansas City, Kansas, en 2018. Su mandato actual se extiende hasta enero de 2026. Pasó 30 años enseñando ciencias sociales. Paige ha sido asesora del Peer Mentoring Program, trabajó con el Club del Libro y fue entrenadora de baloncesto, atletismo y voleibol.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Paige retired from teaching in 2012 and was told to run for the school board, and did so because she wanted to help parents and families.

Se retiró de la enseñanza en 2012 y le dijeron que se postulara para la junta escolar, y Paige lo hizo porque quería ayudar a los padres y las familias.



No candidate website / No hay sitio web para el candidato



Michelle Watley

Political bio / Biografía política

Michelle Watley is the founder of Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet. The nonprofit amplifies the voices of Black women. She has a master’s degree from Avila University and experience as a union carpenter.

Michelle Watley es la fundadora de Shirley's Kitchen Cabinet. Esta organización sin fines de lucro amplifica las voces de las mujeres Negras. Ha encuestado a mujeres Negras para ver cuáles son sus mayores necesidades y ha descubierto que la prosperidad económica, la salud y la vitalidad, la educación y la erradicación de la violencia.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Watley’s group has surveyed Black women to see what their greatest needs are and identified them as economic prosperity, health and vitality, education and eradication of violence. The group has also hosted community discussions to address issues with Black people going missing. Watley’s group is trying to create more advocates for change in the community, and now she’s running for office. Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet wants the CROWN Act to pass, which makes hair discrimination illegal.

El grupo también ha organizado debates comunitarios "Negras y desaparecidas" para abordar los problemas de las personas negras desaparecidas. Su grupo intenta crear más defensores del cambio en la comunidad y ahora se presenta a las elecciones. Shirley's Kitchen Cabinet quiere que se apruebe la ley CROWN, que ilegaliza la discriminación por cabello. Tiene un máster por la Universidad de Ávila y experiencia como carpintera sindicalizada.



No candidate website / No hay sitio web para el candidato



Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.

