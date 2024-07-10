Kansas House District 48

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 48 includes parts of Overland Park between 119th and 159th streets. Democratic incumbent Dan Osman is running for re-election. Debbie Paulbeck and Randy Ross are running in the 2024 Republican primary.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.

Find information about each candidate and their policy positions below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Democrats

Dan Osman (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Dan Osman, an Overland Park attorney, was first elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2021. Earlier, he was elected twice to the Hickman Mills school board. He is also president of his HOA and runs a consulting business.

Dan Osman, abogado de Overland Park, fue elegido por primera vez para la Cámara de Representantes de Kansas en el año 2021. Antes de servir, fue elegido dos veces a la Junta Escolar de Hickman Mills. También es presidente de su HOA (asociación de propietarios del vecindario) y dirige un negocio de consultoría.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Osman believes expanding Medicaid should be a “top priority.” He consistently votes along party lines, voting against legislation restricting abortion and against a gender-affirming care ban. Drawing from his experience as a small-business owner, Osman says he hopes to provide fair tax plans with property tax relief and no taxes on Social Security benefits. Osman hopes to continue fully funding Kansas public schools.

“We can’t give up on fully funding KS schools even though we did that this year,” he said. “It’s going to be a fight.” He said his proudest achievement during his tenure was passing modifications to civil asset forfeiture and seizure processes.

Osman cree que expandir Medicaid debería ser una "prioridad máxima”. En general vota en sintonía con las posiciones politicas de su partido, votando en contra de la legislación que restringe el aborto y en contra de la prohibición de la atención médica de afirmación de género. Basándose en su experiencia como propietario de una pequeña empresa, Osman dice que espera ofrecer planes fiscales justos con reducciones del impuesto sobre bienes raíces y sin impuestos sobre las prestaciones de la seguridad social. Osman espera seguir financiando plenamente las escuelas públicas de Kansas.

"No podemos renunciar a financiar totalmente las escuelas de Kansas, aunque lo hayamos hecho este año", dijo. "Va a ser una lucha". Dijo que su logro más grande durante su mandato fue la aprobación de modificaciones a los procesos de confiscación e incautación de propiedades.

Republicans

Debbie Paulbeck

Political bio / Biografía política

Debbie Paulbeck describes herself as a “political outsider.” According to her website, she went to the University of Kansas and has worked in health care for most of her career, mostly in children’s eye care. The mother of three sons, she and her husband have lived in Overland Park for 20 years.

Debbie Paulbeck se describe a sí misma como una "persona ajena a la política". Según su sitio web, estudió en la Universidad de Kansas y ha trabajado en el sector de salud durante la mayor parte de su carrera, sobre todo en el campo de la oftalmología infantil. Es madre de tres hijos, y desde hace 20 años vive con su marido en Overland Park.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Paulbeck wants to lower property taxes and eliminate income taxes on Social Security, according to her website. She believes schools should be “teaching facts and subject material without omitting or injecting information based on political or personal ideology.” She wants to see harsher punishments for people who sell drugs and more restrictions on pornography. Her website says she thinks our government is failing us and that the Legislature should implement term limits.

Según su página en el sitio web, Paulbeck quiere reducir los impuestos sobre la propiedad y eliminar los impuestos sobre la renta para los pagos de la Seguridad Social. Ella cree que las escuelas deberían "enseñar hechos y materias sin omitir ni inyectar información basada en ideología política o personal". Quiere que se impongan penas más duras a los vendedores de drogas y más restricciones a la pornografía. En su sitio web dice que cree que nuestro gobierno nos está fallando y que la Legislatura debería poner límites a los mandatos.



Randy Ross

Political bio / Biografía política

Randy Ross moved to Overland Park in 1975 from northern Iowa. Prior to retirement, he was the senior vice president for Managed Market Resources, a health care consulting practice specializing in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices.

Randy Ross se trasladó a Overland Park en 1975 desde el norte de Iowa. Antes de jubilarse, fue vicepresidente senior de Managed Market Resources, una consultora de salud especializada en productos farmacéuticos, biotecnología y dispositivos médicos.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Ross hopes to fully fund Kansas schools and “establish accountability” for all stakeholders in the education system, including teachers, students, parents and the taxpayers who fund schools. “Ensuring these stakeholders’ needs and expectations are met is crucial for a thriving educational environment,” his website reads. Ross also hopes to improve the state government’s IT and cybersecurity as “domestic and foreign bad actors” continue to find weaknesses. He opposes excessive taxation and will advocate for “fair and effective fiscal policies.”

Ross espera financiar plenamente las escuelas de Kansas y "establecer la responsabilidad" de todas las partes interesadas en el sistema educativo, entre ellos los maestros, los estudiantes, los padres y los contribuyentes que financian las escuelas. "Garantizar que se satisfacen las necesidades y expectativas de estas partes interesadas es crucial para un entorno educativo próspero", se lee en su sitio web.

Ross también espera mejorar la seguridad informática y cibernética del gobierno estatal, ya que "los malos actores nacionales y extranjeros" siguen encontrando puntos débiles. Se opone a los impuestos excesivos y abogará por "políticas fiscales justas y eficaces."