Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas House of Representatives District 5 covers parts of Douglas, Franklin, Johnson and Miami counties including Baldwin City, Wellsville and parts of Edgerton, Olathe and Spring Hill.

Republican incumbent Carrie Barth is facing Democrat Henry Johns in the 2024 general election.

Kansas state representatives serve two-year terms.

Republican

Carrie Barth (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Carrie Barth is from Baldwin City and has lived in District 5 for most of her life. She is a sales leader who helps businesses obtain more affordable health care. First elected in 2022, she serves on the Kansas Human Trafficking Advisory Board and the Kansas Commission for Disability Concerns.

Carrie Barth es de Baldwin City y ha vivido en el distrito 5 la mayor parte de su vida. Eslíder de ventas que ayuda a las empresas a obtener atención médica más costeable. Elegida por primera vez en 2022, cumple funciones en la Junta Asesora sobre Tráfico Humano de Kansas y en la Comisión de Kansas para Asuntos de Discapacidad.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

In an emailed response to questions, Barth said she advocates for protecting freedoms and individual liberties. She said her priority is to represent the values of Kansas House District 5 well. Barth said she believes in lower taxes, consumer protections and the free market. She said she advocated for improved Medicaid reimbursement rates through her work on the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns. Barth said she has previously advocated against human trafficking, such as writing House Bill 2350 that defined the crime of human smuggling.

En una respuesta por correo electrónico a las preguntas, Barth dijo que aboga por la protección de las libertades y las libertades individuales. Dijo que su prioridad es representar bien los valores del Distrito 5 de la Cámara de Kansas. Barth dijo que cree en impuestos más bajos, la protección de los consumidores y el libre mercado. Ella dijo que abogó por la mejora de las tasas de reembolso de Medicaid a través de su trabajo en la Comisión de Kansas Sobre las Preocupaciones de Discapacidad. Barth dijo que ella ha abogado anteriormente contra la trata de personas, como lo hizo a través de la redacción del proyecto de ley 2350 que define el delito de contrabando de personas.

Democrat

Henry Johns

Political bio / Biografía política

Henry Johns moved to Kansas in 1974 after being in the U.S. Army. He spent 48 years working in respiratory care at hospital systems in northeast Kansas, including Overland Park Regional Medical Center. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs and is now a substitute teacher in Lawrence.

Henry Johns se mudó a Kansas en 1974 tras su servicio en el ejército estadounidense. Pasó 48 años trabajando en cuidados respiratorios en sistemas hospitalarios del noreste de Kansas, incluido el Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Se jubiló del Departamento de Asuntos de Veteranos y ahora es profesor sustituto en Lawrence.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Johns is largely advocating for Medicaid expansion, which he said in an interview will help keep rural hospitals open. He also wants Kansas to fully fund special education, and explained that he believes public schools are the foundation of the country. He is in favor of cutting taxes, specifically property taxes. Johns said he believes there is a way to cut property taxes without bankrupting the state. The lifetime National Rifle Association member said he is also a “gun sense” candidate who supports firearm safety and proper weapon storage.

Johns aboga en gran medida por la ampliación de Medicaid, que, según dijo en una entrevista, ayudará a mantener abiertos los hospitales rurales. También quiere que Kansas financie totalmente la educación especial, y explicó que cree que las escuelas públicas son la base del país. Él está a favor de reducir los impuestos, específicamente los impuestos a la propiedad. Johns dijo que cree que hay una manera de reducir los impuestos a la propiedad sin llevar al estado a la bancarrota. El miembro vitalicio de la Asociación Nacional del Rifle dijo que también es un candidato “con sentido de las armas” que apoya la seguridad de las armas de fuego y el almacenamiento adecuado de las mismas.

