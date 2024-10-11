Johnson County District Court Magistrate

Find information about each candidate below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación, encontrará información sobre cada candidato, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del Votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Johnson County District Court is the 10th Judicial District in Kansas. The court itself oversees all trial proceedings in Johnson County, in both civil and criminal matters.

Magistrate judges do not have to be lawyers and oversee a more limited jurisdiction, typically handling matters like traffic infractions, misdemeanors and preliminary hearings for felony cases.

In Johnson County, magistrate judges are appointed by a nominating commission and face retention election every four years.

This year, three of the four magistrate judges are up for retention.

Position 2

Wayne Smith (incumbent / actual)

Judge Wayne Smith is standing for his first retention vote, having been appointed to a vacant magistrate position in 2023 by the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission. Prior to his appointment, Smith was a managing attorney at Legal Aid of Western Missouri, which aims to provide free legal services in civil matters for low-income clients. He also served part time as a municipal court judge in Overland Park for more than 20 years. He earned a law degree from the University of Kansas.

El juez Wayne Smith se presenta a su primer voto de retención, tras haber sido nombrado para un puesto de magistrado vacante en 2023 por la Comisión de Nombramientos del 10º Distrito Judicial. Antes de su nombramiento, Smith fue abogado gerente de Legal Aid of Western Missouri, cuyo objetivo es proporcionar servicios jurídicos gratuitos en asuntos civiles a clientes de bajos ingresos. También se desempeñó a tiempo parcial como juez de un tribunal municipal en Overland Park durante más de 20 años. Se licenció en Derecho por la Universidad de Kansas.

Division 3

Curtis Sample (incumbent / actual)

Judge Curtis Sample is standing for his first retention vote after being appointed to a vacant magistrate position in 2022 by the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission. Prior to his appointment, he worked as a criminal defense attorney in Olathe. He earned a law degree from the University of Kansas in 2014.

El juez Curtis Sample se presenta a su primer voto de retención tras ser nombrado para un puesto vacante de magistrado en 2022 por la Comisión de Nombramientos del 10º Distrito Judicial. Antes de su nombramiento, trabajó como abogado de defensa criminal en Olathe. Se licenció en Derecho por la Universidad de Kansas en 2014.

Division 4

John McEntee (incumbent / actual)

Judge John McEntee is standing for his first retention vote after being appointed to a vacant magistrate position in 2022 by the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission. Prior to his appointment, he worked as in-house counsel for several insurance corporations, including American Family, Geico and Nationwide. He also previously worked as a law clerk for a judge in Jackson County, Missouri. A resident of Leawood, he earned a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

El juez John McEntee se presenta a su primer voto de retención tras ser nombrado para un puesto de magistrado vacante en 2022 por la Comisión de Nombramientos del 10º Distrito Judicial. Antes de su nombramiento, trabajó como abogado interno para varias empresas de seguros, entre ellas American Family, Geico y Nationwide. También trabajó anteriormente como asistente jurídico de un juez en el Condado Jackson, Missouri. Residente en Leawood, se licenció en Derecho por la Universidad de Missouri-Kansas City.