Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Kansas Senate District 4 covers parts of northeastern Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County. Incumbent David Haley is running for re-election, and faces Ephren Taylor III in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Kansas state senators serve four-year terms.

Democrats

David Haley (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

David Haley is the longest-serving current member of the Kansas Senate. He served in the state House of Representatives for two terms before being elected to the Senate in 2000. Haley is also vice president of the Board of Public Utilities in Kansas City, Kansas.

David Haley es el senador de Kansas que más tiempo lleva en el cargo. Formó parte de la Cámara de Representantes del estado durante dos legislaturas antes de ser elegido senador en 2000. Haley es también vicepresidente de la Junta de Servicios Públicos de Kansas City, Kansas.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Haley is one of the more centrist Democrats in the Senate. While he is staunchly in favor of abortion rights, he has also been endorsed in previous elections by the Kansas State Rifle Association. He co-sponsored legislation this year that would allow cities and counties to raise the minimum wage within their jurisdiction.

Haley es uno de los demócratas más centristas del Senado. Aunque está firmemente a favor del derecho al aborto, también ha sido respaldado en elecciones anteriores por la Asociación Estatal del Rifle de Kansas. Este año ha copatrocinado una ley que permitiría a ciudades y condados aumentar el salario mínimo dentro de su jurisdicción.



Ephren Taylor III

Political bio / Biografía política

Ephren Taylor III of Kansas City, Kansas, is a newcomer to elective politics. He has testified numerous times before state legislative committees. He is president of the Black Student Union at Johnson County Community College, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile also says he is a part-time organizer for Loud Light, a social justice group.

Ephren Taylor, de Kansas City, Kansas, es un recién llegado a la política electiva. Ha testificado en numerosas ocasiones ante comités legislativos estatales. Es presidente de la Black Student Union at Johnson County Community College, según su perfil de LinkedIn. Su perfil también dice que es organizador a tiempo parcial de Loud Light, un grupo de justicia social.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Taylor says he wants to bring more state infrastructure money to Wyandotte County. “For far too long, WyCo has been overlooked as investments have flowed into other areas of the state,” he said in an email. Taylor also favors Medicaid expansion, saying the state has sent billions of dollars to other states because the Legislature has refused to expand Medicaid. He said he “will never vote for a tax giveaway to the wealthy” and will work to reduce taxes for middle class and working class families.

Taylor dice que quiere traer más dinero de infraestructura estatal para el Condado de Wyandotte. En un correo electrónico dijo, "durante demasiado tiempo, WyCo ha sido pasado por alto mientras las inversiones se mueven en otras áreas del estado". Taylor también está a favor de la expansión de Medicaid, diciendo que el estado ha enviado miles de millones de dólares a otros estados porque la Legislatura se ha negado a ampliar Medicaid. Dijo que "nunca va a votar a favor de recortes de impuestos que ayudan principalmente a los ricos" y trabajará para reducir los impuestos para la clase media y las familias de clase trabajadora.



Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.