Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Democrat Mark Dupree is running for re-election as Wyandotte County District Attorney, which covers the cities of Kansas City, Kansas; Edwardsville; and Bonner Springs.

There are no Republicans running in the primary.



Democrats

Mark Dupree (incumbent/actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Mark Dupree is running for his third term. A former criminal defense lawyer, he became the first Black man elected to the position in 2017. Dupree is known for his role in the exoneration of Lamonte McIntyre, who wrongfully spent 23 years in prison because of corrupt police actions. Dupree is pastor of the Grace Tabernacle Family Life Church.

Mark Dupree es candidato sin oposición para su tercer término como fiscal del distrito. Previamente fungió como abogado de defensa criminal y fue el primer hombre afromericano electo al puesto en el 2017, derrotando a Jerome Gorman quien estuvo mucho tiempo en ese puesto. Fácilmente logró su victoria contra una fiscal previa, Kristiane Bryant, en el año 2020. Dupree es considerablemente conocido por su participación en la exoneración de Lamonte McIntyre, un hombre de KCK que pasó 23 años en prisión a manos de la corrupción de la policía local. Dupree es también pastor en la iglesia Grace Tabernacle Family Life en KCK.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Dupree worked on several problems following McIntyre’s exoneration, including the federal criminal case of notorious former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski. Dupree asked for $1 million from the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County to digitize and investigate Golubski’s old cases. Known as a progressive prosecutor, Dupree has also established a Conviction Integrity Unit and worked to diversify his office. This year, Dupree said he wants to focus on maintaining safety in the county, fighting fentanyl and illegal drugs, looking out for victim health and wellness and engaging youth.

Dupree se enfrentó a varios retos tras la exoneración de McIntyre, incluyendo el caso criminal federal del bien conocido y previo Detective de la Policía de Kansas City, Kansas, Roger Golubski. Dupree solicitó $1 millón del Gobierno Unificado de Kansas City, Kansas y del Condado Wyandotte para digitalizar e investigar los casos antiguos de Golubski. Conocido como un fiscal progresista, Dupree también ha establecido la Unidad de Integridad de las Condenas y ha trabajo por diversificar su oficina. Este año, Dupree dice que desea enfocarse en mantener la seguridad del condado, luchar contra el fentanilo y las drogas ilícitas, luchar por la salud de las víctimas y el involucramiento de los jóvenes.

Republicans

There is no Republican candidate for this seat.

No hay candidatos Republicanos postulándose para este puesto.