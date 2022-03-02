© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Tribute to Dale Clevenger

Published March 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST
Themes and Variations
Todd Rosenberg
/
© Todd Rosenberg Photography
Chicago Symphony Orchestra principal horn Dale Clevenger.

Dale Clevenger, who was principal horn of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 47 years, passed away on Jan. 5. Learn about his life and hear examples of his amazing artistry.

Compositions and Recordings

Horn Concerto No. 4 - 1st mvt.
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Janos Rolla with the Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra; Dale Clevenger - horn

Symphony No. 5 - 2nd mvt. Excerpt
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Seiji Ozawa with Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Canzon a 12 in Echo
by Giovanni Gabrieli
Cleveland, Philadelphia and Chicago Brass

Symphony No. 7 - II. Nachtmusik I
by Gustav Mahler
Sir Georg Solti with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Oberon Overture - excerpt
by Carl Maria von Weber
Sir Georg Solti with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Symphony No. 4 - excerpt
by Anton Bruckner
Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Till Eulenspiegel - excerpt
by Richard Strauss
Dale Clevenger - horn

Siegfried's Horn Call
by Richard Wagner
Dale Clevenger - horn

Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings
by Benjamin Britten
Carlo Maria Giulini with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn, Robert Tear - tenor

Konzertstuck for 4 Horns - 1st mvt.
by Robert Schumann
Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger, Richard Oldberg, Thomas Howell, Norman Schweikert - horns

Nocturne from. Midsummer Night's Dream
by Felix Mendelssohn
Jean Martinon with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Tags

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content