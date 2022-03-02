From the Archives - Tribute to Dale Clevenger
Dale Clevenger, who was principal horn of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 47 years, passed away on Jan. 5. Learn about his life and hear examples of his amazing artistry.
Compositions and Recordings
Horn Concerto No. 4 - 1st mvt.
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Janos Rolla with the Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra; Dale Clevenger - horn
Symphony No. 5 - 2nd mvt. Excerpt
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Seiji Ozawa with Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn
Canzon a 12 in Echo
by Giovanni Gabrieli
Cleveland, Philadelphia and Chicago Brass
Symphony No. 7 - II. Nachtmusik I
by Gustav Mahler
Sir Georg Solti with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn
Oberon Overture - excerpt
by Carl Maria von Weber
Sir Georg Solti with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn
Symphony No. 4 - excerpt
by Anton Bruckner
Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn
Till Eulenspiegel - excerpt
by Richard Strauss
Dale Clevenger - horn
Siegfried's Horn Call
by Richard Wagner
Dale Clevenger - horn
Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings
by Benjamin Britten
Carlo Maria Giulini with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn, Robert Tear - tenor
Konzertstuck for 4 Horns - 1st mvt.
by Robert Schumann
Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger, Richard Oldberg, Thomas Howell, Norman Schweikert - horns
Nocturne from. Midsummer Night's Dream
by Felix Mendelssohn
Jean Martinon with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn