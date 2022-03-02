From the Archives - Tribute to Dale Clevenger

Compositions and Recordings

Horn Concerto No. 4 - 1st mvt.

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Janos Rolla with the Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra; Dale Clevenger - horn

Symphony No. 5 - 2nd mvt. Excerpt

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Seiji Ozawa with Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Canzon a 12 in Echo

by Giovanni Gabrieli

Cleveland, Philadelphia and Chicago Brass

Symphony No. 7 - II. Nachtmusik I

by Gustav Mahler

Sir Georg Solti with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Oberon Overture - excerpt

by Carl Maria von Weber

Sir Georg Solti with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Symphony No. 4 - excerpt

by Anton Bruckner

Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn

Till Eulenspiegel - excerpt

by Richard Strauss

Dale Clevenger - horn

Siegfried's Horn Call

by Richard Wagner

Dale Clevenger - horn

Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings

by Benjamin Britten

Carlo Maria Giulini with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn, Robert Tear - tenor

Konzertstuck for 4 Horns - 1st mvt.

by Robert Schumann

Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger, Richard Oldberg, Thomas Howell, Norman Schweikert - horns

Nocturne from. Midsummer Night's Dream

by Felix Mendelssohn

Jean Martinon with the Chicago Symphony; Dale Clevenger - horn