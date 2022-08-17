From the Archives - Charles Ives: Ahead of his time
Charles Ives was decades ahead of his time in his unconventional compositions. Hear his amazing “Concord Sonata” for piano, an original organ composition written at age 15, and a recording of the man himself singing and playing the piano.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Sonata 2 "Concord Mass"
by Charles Ives
Marc-Andre Hamelin
Postlude in F
by Charles Ives
James Sinclair with the Malmö Symphony Orchestra
They are There!
by Charles Ives
Charles Ives