From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Charles Ives: Ahead of his time

Published August 17, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Charles Ives was decades ahead of his time in his unconventional compositions. Hear his amazing “Concord Sonata” for piano, an original organ composition written at age 15, and a recording of the man himself singing and playing the piano.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Sonata 2 "Concord Mass"
by Charles Ives
Marc-Andre Hamelin

Postlude in F
by Charles Ives
James Sinclair with the Malmö Symphony Orchestra

They are There!
by Charles Ives
Charles Ives

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
