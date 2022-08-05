© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Gems of the repertoire

Published August 5, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
20220805_bk_gemstones
Anthony Calandrelli
/
Unsplash

An overdue return to “Gems of the Repertoire” with a program of great 19th century overtures by Thomas, German, Mendelssohn, Strauss, Lalo, and Suppé. It’s Romantic era music that’s both dramatic and exciting.

Compositions and Recordings

Mignon Overture
by Ambroise Thomas
Jean Fournet with the Lamoureux Orchestra

Much Ado about Nothing Overture
by Edward German
John Wilson with the BBC Concert Orchestra

Ruy Blas Overture
by Felix Mendelssohn
Andre Previn with the London Symphony

Night in Venice Overture
by Johann Strauss II
Daniel Barenboim with the Vienna Philharmonic

Le Roi d'Ys Overture
by Edouard Lalo
Jean Martinon with the Chicago Symphony

Boccaccio Overture
by Franz von Suppe
John Williams with the Boston Pops

Tags

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content