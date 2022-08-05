From the Archives - Gems of the repertoire
An overdue return to “Gems of the Repertoire” with a program of great 19th century overtures by Thomas, German, Mendelssohn, Strauss, Lalo, and Suppé. It’s Romantic era music that’s both dramatic and exciting.
Compositions and Recordings
Mignon Overture
by Ambroise Thomas
Jean Fournet with the Lamoureux Orchestra
Much Ado about Nothing Overture
by Edward German
John Wilson with the BBC Concert Orchestra
Ruy Blas Overture
by Felix Mendelssohn
Andre Previn with the London Symphony
Night in Venice Overture
by Johann Strauss II
Daniel Barenboim with the Vienna Philharmonic
Le Roi d'Ys Overture
by Edouard Lalo
Jean Martinon with the Chicago Symphony
Boccaccio Overture
by Franz von Suppe
John Williams with the Boston Pops