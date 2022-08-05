From the Archives - Gems of the repertoire

Compositions and Recordings

Mignon Overture

by Ambroise Thomas

Jean Fournet with the Lamoureux Orchestra

Much Ado about Nothing Overture

by Edward German

John Wilson with the BBC Concert Orchestra

Ruy Blas Overture

by Felix Mendelssohn

Andre Previn with the London Symphony

Night in Venice Overture

by Johann Strauss II

Daniel Barenboim with the Vienna Philharmonic

Le Roi d'Ys Overture

by Edouard Lalo

Jean Martinon with the Chicago Symphony

Boccaccio Overture

by Franz von Suppe

John Williams with the Boston Pops