From the Archives - Perspectives on Schubert's 'The Wanderer'
Of Franz Schubert’s 600 songs, one of the most moving is his 1816 work: “The Wanderer.” We’ll hear three other perspectives on this song, with new settings by Schubert himself, Franz Liszt and a contemporary ensemble. The music is transformed, yet still with the essence Schubert envisioned.
Compositions and Recordings
Der Wanderer
by Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Wanderer Fantasy
by Franz Schubert
Sviatoslav Richter
Grosse Fantasie "Wanderer"
by Franz Liszt
Leslie Howard and the Budapest Philharmonic
Der Wanderer
by Franz Schubert
Franui Musicbanda