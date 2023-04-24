© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Perspectives on Schubert's 'The Wanderer'

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published April 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT
Caspar David Friedrich's 'Wanderer above the sea of fog.'

Of Franz Schubert’s 600 songs, one of the most moving is his 1816 work: “The Wanderer.” We’ll hear three other perspectives on this song, with new settings by Schubert himself, Franz Liszt and a contemporary ensemble. The music is transformed, yet still with the essence Schubert envisioned.

Compositions and Recordings

Der Wanderer
by Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

Wanderer Fantasy
by Franz Schubert
Sviatoslav Richter

Grosse Fantasie "Wanderer"
by Franz Liszt
Leslie Howard and the Budapest Philharmonic

Der Wanderer
by Franz Schubert
Franui Musicbanda

