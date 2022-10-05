© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Themes and variations

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
Themes and Variations Title image.jpg

Explore how composers can transform a theme by the age-old method of variations. We’ll hear two conventional variations by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Zoltan Kodaly and a completely different – even bizarre – short set of variations by Luciano Berio on a theme by Mozart.

Compositions and Recordings

Variations on a Theme of Chopin
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Danill Trifonov - piano

Peacock Variations
by Zoltan Kodaly
Neeme Järvi with the Chicago Symphony

Variations on Papageno's Aria
by Luciano Berio
Riccardo Chailly with the Milan Symphony Orchestra

classical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
