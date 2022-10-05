From the Archives - Themes and variations
Explore how composers can transform a theme by the age-old method of variations. We’ll hear two conventional variations by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Zoltan Kodaly and a completely different – even bizarre – short set of variations by Luciano Berio on a theme by Mozart.
Compositions and Recordings
Variations on a Theme of Chopin
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Danill Trifonov - piano
Peacock Variations
by Zoltan Kodaly
Neeme Järvi with the Chicago Symphony
Variations on Papageno's Aria
by Luciano Berio
Riccardo Chailly with the Milan Symphony Orchestra