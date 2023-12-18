© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Christmas 2023

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published December 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST

Here’s a Christmas playlist with music from the 16th to the 20th century. It’s like a musical progressive dinner! Enjoy while you baste, sip, and wrap.

Compositions and Recordings

Jubilate Deo
by Giovanni Gabrieli
Roger Wagner and the Roger Wagner Chorale

Hodie Christus natus est
by Giovanni Gabrieli
Roger Wagner and the Roger Wagner Chorale

Concerto Grosso in G minor
by Arcangelo Corelli
Hartmut Haenchen and the CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra

The Holly and the Ivy
Traditional
Empire Brass

Joyful and Triumphant
by Don Gillis
Peter Knight and the Royal Philharmonic

White Christmas
by Irving Berlin, arr. Bennett
John Fisher and the Philharmonia Orchestra; Bryn Terfel

Silent Night
by Franz Gruber
Vienna Boys Choir

From the Archives with Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
