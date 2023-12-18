From the Archives - Christmas 2023
Here’s a Christmas playlist with music from the 16th to the 20th century. It’s like a musical progressive dinner! Enjoy while you baste, sip, and wrap.
Compositions and Recordings
Jubilate Deo
by Giovanni Gabrieli
Roger Wagner and the Roger Wagner Chorale
Hodie Christus natus est
by Giovanni Gabrieli
Roger Wagner and the Roger Wagner Chorale
Concerto Grosso in G minor
by Arcangelo Corelli
Hartmut Haenchen and the CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra
The Holly and the Ivy
Traditional
Empire Brass
Joyful and Triumphant
by Don Gillis
Peter Knight and the Royal Philharmonic
White Christmas
by Irving Berlin, arr. Bennett
John Fisher and the Philharmonia Orchestra; Bryn Terfel
Silent Night
by Franz Gruber
Vienna Boys Choir