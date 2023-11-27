© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Remembering Donald Hunsberger

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST
Donald Hunsberger.
Donald Hunsberger.

Dr. Donald Hunsberger, conductor of the famed Eastman Wind Ensemble from 1965 to 2002, passed away on November 5th. Hear some of his great recordings and personal reminiscences of this outstanding conductor, educator and musician.

Compositions and Recordings

Toccata Marziale
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Festive Overture
by Dmitri Shostakovich/arr. Hunsberger
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

and the mountains rising nowhere
by Joseph Schwantner
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Fantaisie Brilliante
by JB Arban/arr. Hunsberger
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble; Wynton Marsalis

Dance Variations from Sinfonietta
by Ingolf Dahl
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Semper Fidelis
by John Philip Sousa
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
by JS Bach/arr. Renshaw
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
