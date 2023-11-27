From the Archives - Remembering Donald Hunsberger

Compositions and Recordings

Toccata Marziale

by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Festive Overture

by Dmitri Shostakovich/arr. Hunsberger

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

and the mountains rising nowhere

by Joseph Schwantner

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Fantaisie Brilliante

by JB Arban/arr. Hunsberger

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble; Wynton Marsalis

Dance Variations from Sinfonietta

by Ingolf Dahl

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Semper Fidelis

by John Philip Sousa

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

by JS Bach/arr. Renshaw

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble