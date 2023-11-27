From the Archives - Remembering Donald Hunsberger
Dr. Donald Hunsberger, conductor of the famed Eastman Wind Ensemble from 1965 to 2002, passed away on November 5th. Hear some of his great recordings and personal reminiscences of this outstanding conductor, educator and musician.
Compositions and Recordings
Toccata Marziale
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble
Festive Overture
by Dmitri Shostakovich/arr. Hunsberger
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble
and the mountains rising nowhere
by Joseph Schwantner
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble
Fantaisie Brilliante
by JB Arban/arr. Hunsberger
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble; Wynton Marsalis
Dance Variations from Sinfonietta
by Ingolf Dahl
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble
Semper Fidelis
by John Philip Sousa
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
by JS Bach/arr. Renshaw
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble