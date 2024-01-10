© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - István Kertész Pt. I

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published January 10, 2024 at 9:19 AM CST
Kertész, one in the long line of great Hungarian conductors, had a huge repertoire and masterful skills at interpreting music. In the first show of this series featuring him, we’ll hear examples of how be inspired both musicians and audiences.

Compositions and Recordings

Don Pasquale Overture
by Gaetano Donizetti
István Kertész and the Vienna State Opera

Prologue: Duke Bluebeard's Castle
by Béla Bartók
István Kertész and the London Symphony

Symphony No. 1 "Spring"
by Robert Schumann
István Kertész and the London Symphony

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
