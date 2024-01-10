From the Archives - István Kertész Pt. I
Kertész, one in the long line of great Hungarian conductors, had a huge repertoire and masterful skills at interpreting music. In the first show of this series featuring him, we’ll hear examples of how be inspired both musicians and audiences.
Compositions and Recordings
Don Pasquale Overture
by Gaetano Donizetti
István Kertész and the Vienna State Opera
Prologue: Duke Bluebeard's Castle
by Béla Bartók
István Kertész and the London Symphony
Symphony No. 1 "Spring"
by Robert Schumann
