© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - István Kertész Pt. IV

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:07 AM CST
Conductor István Kertész.
Conductor István Kertész.

In the final program of this profile, Kertész leads music of Vaughan Williams, Respighi, and Bartok. In music ranging from the sacred to the profane, he demonstrates uncanny ability to draw from each genre characteristic and compelling performances.

Compositions and Recordings

Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
István Kertész and the London Symphony

The Birds
by Ottorino Respighi
István Kertész and the London Symphony

Miraculous Mandarin Suite
by Béla Bartók
István Kertész and the Chicago Symphony

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content