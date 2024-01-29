From the Archives - István Kertész Pt. IV
In the final program of this profile, Kertész leads music of Vaughan Williams, Respighi, and Bartok. In music ranging from the sacred to the profane, he demonstrates uncanny ability to draw from each genre characteristic and compelling performances.
Compositions and Recordings
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
István Kertész and the London Symphony
The Birds
by Ottorino Respighi
István Kertész and the London Symphony
Miraculous Mandarin Suite
by Béla Bartók
István Kertész and the Chicago Symphony