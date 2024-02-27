© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Heart strings

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:47 PM CST
Here are our listeners' favorite memories from their school music ensembles.
Enjoy music that pulls at our heartstrings.

Music for strings is often associated with heartfelt emotion, and for good reason. We’ve heard it in movies, television and anytime the drama requires a special tug at our heartstrings. We have gorgeous music by Richard Strauss, Anton Bruckner and a familiar work with a mysterious past.

Compositions and Recordings

Metamorphosen for 23 solo strings
by Richard Strauss
Andre Previn and the Vienna Philharmonic

'Adagio' from String Quintet in F major
by Anton Bruckner
L'Archibudelli

Adagio after Albinoni
by Remo Giazotto
Richard Erdlinger and the Cappella Istropolitana

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
