From the Archives - Heart strings
Music for strings is often associated with heartfelt emotion, and for good reason. We’ve heard it in movies, television and anytime the drama requires a special tug at our heartstrings. We have gorgeous music by Richard Strauss, Anton Bruckner and a familiar work with a mysterious past.
Compositions and Recordings
Metamorphosen for 23 solo strings
by Richard Strauss
Andre Previn and the Vienna Philharmonic
'Adagio' from String Quintet in F major
by Anton Bruckner
L'Archibudelli
Adagio after Albinoni
by Remo Giazotto
Richard Erdlinger and the Cappella Istropolitana