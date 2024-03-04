From the Archives - Two serenades
The musical form known as “serenade” goes back to the troubadours of old. Later composers used the term to describe multi-movement works for small ensemble or large orchestra. This week we have two gorgeous serenades: one for full orchestra by Max Reger and the other for strings by Sir Edward Elgar.
Compositions and Recordings
Serenade Op. 95
by Max Reger
Eugen Jochum and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Serenade in E minor Op. 20
by Edward Elgar
John Barbirolli and the Sinfonia of London