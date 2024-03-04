© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives - Two serenades

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:54 AM CST
A gondolier serenades tourists at a replica of St. Mark's Square in the Venetian casino in Macau.
Frank Langfitt
/
NPR

The musical form known as “serenade” goes back to the troubadours of old. Later composers used the term to describe multi-movement works for small ensemble or large orchestra. This week we have two gorgeous serenades: one for full orchestra by Max Reger and the other for strings by Sir Edward Elgar.

Compositions and Recordings

Serenade Op. 95
by Max Reger
Eugen Jochum and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Serenade in E minor Op. 20
by Edward Elgar
John Barbirolli and the Sinfonia of London

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
