From the Archives - Remembering Seiji Ozawa, Part I
One of the brightest lights in conducting was lost when Seiji Ozawa passed away on February 6, 2024. His recorded legacy is large and we remember him through his exemplary recordings of music by Faure, Janacek, Ives, and Stravinsky.
Compositions and Recordings
Pavane
by Gabriel Faure
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony
Sinfonietta
by Leos Janacek
Seiji Ozawa and the Chicago Symphony
Central Park in the Dark
by Charles Ives
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony
Rite of Spring - part one
by Igor Stravinsky
Seiji Ozawa and the Chicago Symphony