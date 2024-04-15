© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Remembering Seiji Ozawa, Part I

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:57 AM CDT
Seiji Ozawa conducts the Boston Symphony at Tanglewood in 2006.

One of the brightest lights in conducting was lost when Seiji Ozawa passed away on February 6, 2024. His recorded legacy is large and we remember him through his exemplary recordings of music by Faure, Janacek, Ives, and Stravinsky.

Compositions and Recordings

Pavane
by Gabriel Faure
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony

Sinfonietta
by Leos Janacek
Seiji Ozawa and the Chicago Symphony

Central Park in the Dark
by Charles Ives
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony

Rite of Spring - part one
by Igor Stravinsky
Seiji Ozawa and the Chicago Symphony

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
