From the Archives - Voices of spring

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 1 "Spring"

by Robert Schumann

George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra

"In Springtime" Overture

by Karl Goldmark

Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops

Last Spring

by Edvard Grieg

Anne Sofie Van Otter

Voices of Spring

by Johann Strauss II

Clemens Krauss and the Vienna Philharmonic

