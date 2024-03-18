© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Voices of spring

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:18 PM CDT
We’ve just passed the official start of Spring, so we have a program of music inspired by the season. Some had literary inspirations, some are prayers for spring, and others a celebration of new life after winter. All capture the beauty of the season in vivid tone-painting.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 1 "Spring"
by Robert Schumann
George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra

"In Springtime" Overture
by Karl Goldmark
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops

Last Spring
by Edvard Grieg
Anne Sofie Van Otter

Voices of Spring
by Johann Strauss II
Clemens Krauss and the Vienna Philharmonic

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
