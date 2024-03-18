From the Archives - Voices of spring
We’ve just passed the official start of Spring, so we have a program of music inspired by the season. Some had literary inspirations, some are prayers for spring, and others a celebration of new life after winter. All capture the beauty of the season in vivid tone-painting.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 1 "Spring"
by Robert Schumann
George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra
"In Springtime" Overture
by Karl Goldmark
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops
Last Spring
by Edvard Grieg
Anne Sofie Van Otter
Voices of Spring
by Johann Strauss II
Clemens Krauss and the Vienna Philharmonic