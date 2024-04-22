From the Archives - Remembering Seiji Ozawa, Part II
Seiji Ozawa came on the music scene like a meteor, and soon established himself as a remarkable conductor who led the world’s best orchestras. In memory of his long and distinguished career, we’ll hear him interpret music by Rossini, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, and Mahler.
Compositions and Recordings
Semiramide Overture
by Gioacchino Rossini
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony
Swan Lake excerpts
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony
Roman Carnival Overture
by Hector Berlioz
Seiji Ozawa and the San Francisco Symphony
Symphony I - Finale
by Gustav Mahler
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony