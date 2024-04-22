© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Remembering Seiji Ozawa, Part II

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published April 22, 2024 at 8:10 AM CDT
Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra at the Smetana Hall of the Municipal House in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 16, 1993.
Jaroslav Hejzlar/AP
/
CTK
Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra at the Smetana Hall of the Municipal House in Prague, Czech Republic, on December 16, 1993.

Seiji Ozawa came on the music scene like a meteor, and soon established himself as a remarkable conductor who led the world’s best orchestras. In memory of his long and distinguished career, we’ll hear him interpret music by Rossini, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, and Mahler.

Compositions and Recordings

Semiramide Overture
by Gioacchino Rossini
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony

Swan Lake excerpts
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony

Roman Carnival Overture
by Hector Berlioz
Seiji Ozawa and the San Francisco Symphony

Symphony I - Finale
by Gustav Mahler
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll