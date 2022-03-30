Grammys 2022: Here are Kansas City's classical connections
Classical KC invites you to enjoy selections from Grammy Award nominated classical recordings with Kansas City connections. We'll hear music from Joyce DiDonato, Sandbox Percussion, The Kansas City Symphony and more. Symphony Music Director Michael Stern, pianist Alon Goldstein and percussionist Ian Rosenbaum will share their feelings about what it means to be a part of a nominated project.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Winterreise, Op. 89 D911
No. 8 - Rückblick
No. 9 - Irrlicht
No. 22 - Mut
by Franz Schubert
Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano
From Schubert: Winterreise
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom
No. 7, Holy God
No. 8, Alleluia (After Znamenny Chant)
Benedict Sheehan and The Saint Tikohn Choir
From the Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom
Pillar VII
by And Akiho
Sandbox Percussion
From Seven Pillars
Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K271 "Jeunehomme" - III. Rondeau. Presto
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. by Ignaz Lachner
Alon Goldstein, piano
Fine Arts Quartet
Alexander Bickard, double bass
From Mozart Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17
Le poème de l’extase (The Poem of Ecstasy), Op. 54
by Alexander Scriabin
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
From One Movement Symphonies