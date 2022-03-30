Grammys 2022: Here are Kansas City's classical connections

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Winterreise, Op. 89 D911

No. 8 - Rückblick

No. 9 - Irrlicht

No. 22 - Mut

by Franz Schubert

Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano

From Schubert: Winterreise

Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom

No. 7, Holy God

No. 8, Alleluia (After Znamenny Chant)

Benedict Sheehan and The Saint Tikohn Choir

From the Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom

Pillar VII

by And Akiho

Sandbox Percussion

From Seven Pillars

Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K271 "Jeunehomme" - III. Rondeau. Presto

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. by Ignaz Lachner

Alon Goldstein, piano

Fine Arts Quartet

Alexander Bickard, double bass

From Mozart Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17

Le poème de l’extase (The Poem of Ecstasy), Op. 54

by Alexander Scriabin

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

From One Movement Symphonies