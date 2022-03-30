© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Grammys 2022: Here are Kansas City's classical connections

Published March 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT
2022-grammys-awards-show-nominations.jpg

Classical KC invites you to enjoy selections from Grammy Award nominated classical recordings with Kansas City connections. We'll hear music from Joyce DiDonato, Sandbox Percussion, The Kansas City Symphony and more. Symphony Music Director Michael Stern, pianist Alon Goldstein and percussionist Ian Rosenbaum will share their feelings about what it means to be a part of a nominated project.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Winterreise, Op. 89 D911
No. 8 - Rückblick
No. 9 - Irrlicht
No. 22 - Mut
by Franz Schubert
Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano
From Schubert: Winterreise

Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom
No. 7, Holy God
No. 8, Alleluia (After Znamenny Chant)
Benedict Sheehan and The Saint Tikohn Choir
From the Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom

Pillar VII
by And Akiho
Sandbox Percussion
From Seven Pillars

Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K271 "Jeunehomme" - III. Rondeau. Presto
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. by Ignaz Lachner
Alon Goldstein, piano
Fine Arts Quartet
Alexander Bickard, double bass
From Mozart Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17

Le poème de l’extase (The Poem of Ecstasy), Op. 54
by Alexander Scriabin
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
From One Movement Symphonies

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
