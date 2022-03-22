Great composers and their next moves - Part 2

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 2, op. 132, "Mysterious Mountain”

by Alan Hovhaness

Live performance, June 2012

Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra

by Béla Bartók

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Live performance, March 2012

Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43

by Jean Sibelius

Live performance, March 2017

Elegischer Gesang, Op. 118

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

Live performance, October 2011