Great composers and their next moves - Part 2
This week we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform another trio of twos: The second symphonies of Alan Hovhaness and Jean Sibelius, plus Béla Bartók's second piano concerto with pianist Yefim Bronfman.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony No. 2, op. 132, "Mysterious Mountain”
by Alan Hovhaness
Live performance, June 2012
Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra
by Béla Bartók
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Live performance, March 2012
Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, March 2017
Elegischer Gesang, Op. 118
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, October 2011