Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

Great composers and their next moves - Part 2

Published March 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
Eric T. Williams
Michael Stern and member's of the Kansas City Symphony take a bow after a performance of Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, March 2017

This week we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform another trio of twos: The second symphonies of Alan Hovhaness and Jean Sibelius, plus Béla Bartók's second piano concerto with pianist Yefim Bronfman.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 2, op. 132, "Mysterious Mountain”
by Alan Hovhaness
Live performance, June 2012

Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra
by Béla Bartók
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Live performance, March 2012

Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, March 2017

Elegischer Gesang, Op. 118
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, October 2011

The Kansas City Symphony
Members of the Kansas City Symphony and Symphony Chorus receive applause in the newly opened Helzberg Hall, October 2011

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicMusicclassical music
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
