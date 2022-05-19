Choral momentum with Jonathan Woody and the Spire Chamber Ensemble
Classical KC speaks with bass-baritone Jonathan Woody and Spire Chamber Ensemble founder and artistic director Ben Spalding about collaborating together and working to expand the choral cannon. We'll hear works by composers ranging from Palestrina to Stephen Paulus and Ken Burton.
Brooke Knoll
Ben Spalding, Spire founder and artistic director
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone
The Road Home
by Stephen Paulus
Spire Chamber Ensemble
Esteli Gomez, soprano
The Young Men of the Wolrd - Live
by John Muehlheisen
Spire Chamber Ensemble
Jan Kraybill, organ
Salvum me fac Deus
bySamuel Capricornus
ACRONYM
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone
Many Are the Wonders - A Reflection on Thomas Tallis' Loquebantur - Live
by Ken Burton
Spire Chamber Ensemble
Tu es Petrus a 6
by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
New York Polyphony
Tim Keeler, counter-tenor
Andrew Fuchs, tenor
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone
This Love Between Us - Prayers for Unity I. Christianity - Live
by Reena Esmail
Spire Chamber Ensemble
Canticles
by Julian Wachner
Trinity Wall Street Choir and Novus NY
Jessica Muirhead, Marguerite Krull, soprano
Melissa Attebury, mezzo-soprano
David Vanderval, tenor
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone
You can learn more about Spire and their upcoming performances at spirechamberensemble.org. You can learn more about Jonathan Woody at athloneartists.com.