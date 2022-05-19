© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Choral momentum with Jonathan Woody and the Spire Chamber Ensemble

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
LF 220521.png
Keith Race
/
Jonathan Woody and Ben Spalding

Classical KC speaks with bass-baritone Jonathan Woody and Spire Chamber Ensemble founder and artistic director Ben Spalding about collaborating together and working to expand the choral cannon. We'll hear works by composers ranging from Palestrina to Stephen Paulus and Ken Burton.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Ben Spalding, Spire founder and artistic director
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

Program

The Road Home
by Stephen Paulus
Spire Chamber Ensemble
Esteli Gomez, soprano

The Young Men of the Wolrd - Live
by John Muehlheisen
Spire Chamber Ensemble
Jan Kraybill, organ

Salvum me fac Deus
bySamuel Capricornus
ACRONYM
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

Many Are the Wonders - A Reflection on Thomas Tallis' Loquebantur - Live
by Ken Burton
Spire Chamber Ensemble

Tu es Petrus a 6
by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
New York Polyphony
Tim Keeler, counter-tenor
Andrew Fuchs, tenor
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

This Love Between Us - Prayers for Unity I. Christianity - Live
by Reena Esmail
Spire Chamber Ensemble

Canticles
by Julian Wachner
Trinity Wall Street Choir and Novus NY
Jessica Muirhead, Marguerite Krull, soprano
Melissa Attebury, mezzo-soprano
David Vanderval, tenor
Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

You can learn more about Spire and their upcoming performances at spirechamberensemble.org. You can learn more about Jonathan Woody at athloneartists.com.

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCLocal musicchoral musicchorus
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
