From ping pong to prestigious piano competitions, Ilya Shmukler thrives under pressure
Classical KC speaks with pianist Ilya Shmukler about his first musical inspiration, studying at Park University's International Center for Music, preparing for competitions like the Van Cliburn and playing ping pong. We'll hear Ilya perform music by Bach, Haydn, Scriabin and Stravinsky.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Ilya Shmukler, piano
Program
Sonata in F Major, Hob XVI, 23
by Franz Joseph Haydn
Fantasie in B minor
by Alexander Scriabin
Trois mouvements de Petrouchka
by Igor Stravinsky
Toccata in D Major, BWV 912
by Johann Sebastian Bach
You can learn more about Ilya and the 2022 Van Cliburn at cliburn.org. You can learn more about Park University's International Center for Music at icm.park.edu.
Our thanks to Park ICM, the Cliburn and Earl's Music Room for their assistance.