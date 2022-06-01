From ping pong to prestigious piano competitions, Ilya Shmukler thrives under pressure

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Ilya Shmukler, piano

Program

Sonata in F Major, Hob XVI, 23

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Fantasie in B minor

by Alexander Scriabin

Trois mouvements de Petrouchka

by Igor Stravinsky

Toccata in D Major, BWV 912

by Johann Sebastian Bach

You can learn more about Ilya and the 2022 Van Cliburn at cliburn.org. You can learn more about Park University's International Center for Music at icm.park.edu.

Our thanks to Park ICM, the Cliburn and Earl's Music Room for their assistance.