Kansas City Local Feature

From ping pong to prestigious piano competitions, Ilya Shmukler thrives under pressure

Published June 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
Shmukler, Ilya 2.jpg
Emil Matveev
/
Pianist Ilya Shmukler

Classical KC speaks with pianist Ilya Shmukler about his first musical inspiration, studying at Park University's International Center for Music, preparing for competitions like the Van Cliburn and playing ping pong. We'll hear Ilya perform music by Bach, Haydn, Scriabin and Stravinsky.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Ilya Shmukler, piano

Program

Sonata in F Major, Hob XVI, 23
by Franz Joseph Haydn

Fantasie in B minor
by Alexander Scriabin

Trois mouvements de Petrouchka
by Igor Stravinsky

Toccata in D Major, BWV 912
by Johann Sebastian Bach

You can learn more about Ilya and the 2022 Van Cliburn at cliburn.org. You can learn more about Park University's International Center for Music at icm.park.edu.

Our thanks to Park ICM, the Cliburn and Earl's Music Room for their assistance.

Cliburn Monday Quarterfinal Round
Ralph Lauer
/
Cliburn Foundation
Ilya Shmukler performs during the Quarterfinal Round at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

