Kansas City Local Feature

'Music for Where We Find Ourselves' with KC VITAS

Published July 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
Members of KC VITAS

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll catches up with KC VITAS Artistic Director Jackson Thomas to learn about past and upcoming projects, plus we'll get to know composer-in-residence Kota Hayton and hear about their text inspired works written for KC VITAS. We'll hear works by Hayton, JD Daniel, Sarah Lianne Lewis and Kris Magnuson.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jackson Thomas, founder/director/conductor
Kota Hayton, composer-in-residence

Jackson Thomas and Kota Hayton

Program

Music for Where We Find Ourselves
I. Grains of frankincense - text from "Meditations" by Marcus Aurelius
II. Aki made no ichi mo - text by Izumi Shikibu
III. Becoming oneself - text by Søren Kierkegaard
IV. But it implicates the whole world - text by Martin Buber
by Kota Hayton
KC VITAS
Matthew Bennett, Yi-miau Huang - violin;
Lulu Wu - viola
Audrey Herren - cello

it is sweet
by JD Daniel
KC VITAS
Matthew Bennett, Yi-miau Huang - violin;
Lulu Wu - viola
Audrey Herren - cello

I Dared Say It to the Sky
by Sarah Lianne Lewis
Alyssa Toepfer - soprano
Alex Smith - percussion

Granaínas for String Quartet
by Kris Magnuson
Alice Hong, Matthias McIntire - violin
Clara Nguyen Tran - viola
Evan Lamberton - cello

You can learn more about KC VITAS and their upcoming performances at kcvitas.org. More info about Kota Hayton can be found at kotahayton.com.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
