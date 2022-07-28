'Music for Where We Find Ourselves' with KC VITAS
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll catches up with KC VITAS Artistic Director Jackson Thomas to learn about past and upcoming projects, plus we'll get to know composer-in-residence Kota Hayton and hear about their text inspired works written for KC VITAS. We'll hear works by Hayton, JD Daniel, Sarah Lianne Lewis and Kris Magnuson.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Jackson Thomas, founder/director/conductor
Kota Hayton, composer-in-residence
Program
Music for Where We Find Ourselves
I. Grains of frankincense - text from "Meditations" by Marcus Aurelius
II. Aki made no ichi mo - text by Izumi Shikibu
III. Becoming oneself - text by Søren Kierkegaard
IV. But it implicates the whole world - text by Martin Buber
by Kota Hayton
KC VITAS
Matthew Bennett, Yi-miau Huang - violin;
Lulu Wu - viola
Audrey Herren - cello
it is sweet
by JD Daniel
KC VITAS
Matthew Bennett, Yi-miau Huang - violin;
Lulu Wu - viola
Audrey Herren - cello
I Dared Say It to the Sky
by Sarah Lianne Lewis
Alyssa Toepfer - soprano
Alex Smith - percussion
Granaínas for String Quartet
by Kris Magnuson
Alice Hong, Matthias McIntire - violin
Clara Nguyen Tran - viola
Evan Lamberton - cello
You can learn more about KC VITAS and their upcoming performances at kcvitas.org. More info about Kota Hayton can be found at kotahayton.com.