'Music for Where We Find Ourselves' with KC VITAS

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jackson Thomas, founder/director/conductor

Kota Hayton, composer-in-residence

Mary Vanhooser and Tiffany Mannes, Adam Lock / Courtesy of Artist Jackson Thomas and Kota Hayton

Program

Music for Where We Find Ourselves

I. Grains of frankincense - text from "Meditations" by Marcus Aurelius

II. Aki made no ichi mo - text by Izumi Shikibu

III. Becoming oneself - text by Søren Kierkegaard

IV. But it implicates the whole world - text by Martin Buber

by Kota Hayton

KC VITAS

Matthew Bennett, Yi-miau Huang - violin;

Lulu Wu - viola

Audrey Herren - cello

it is sweet

by JD Daniel

KC VITAS

I Dared Say It to the Sky

by Sarah Lianne Lewis

Alyssa Toepfer - soprano

Alex Smith - percussion

Granaínas for String Quartet

by Kris Magnuson

Alice Hong, Matthias McIntire - violin

Clara Nguyen Tran - viola

Evan Lamberton - cello

You can learn more about KC VITAS and their upcoming performances at kcvitas.org. More info about Kota Hayton can be found at kotahayton.com.