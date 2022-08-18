Decoding the 'king of instruments' with the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the American Guild of Organists

Founded in 1938, The Greater Kansas City Chapter of the American Guild of Organists has 150 members, including organists, choir directors, organ builders, technicians, clergy, students, and others. Each year the KC AGO holds performances with local and international artists and works to connect the pipe organ world to the local community.

Joshua Hearn, dean of the Kansas City chapter, sees the organ as a "great partner" and values how the GKCAGO puts organists together with other local musicians. "As organists, we live a pretty solitude existence. It's just us. And so, being able to play and perform with other musicians is a real treat."

Jan Kraybill, the Grammy Award nominated regular with the Kansas City Symphony and Conservator of the Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant Organ at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has been a member of the GKCAGO since moving to Kansas City in 1986. "They have nurtured me throughout my career and I've gotten to nurture younger organists through this same guild. I feel very connected to these people, they are precious to me."

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jan Kraybill

Joshua Hearn

Program

Prelude et fugue sur le nom d'Alain, Op. 7

Prelude

Fugue

by Maurice Duruflé

Scott Dettra, organ

Messe solennelle

II. Gloria

by Jean Langlais

James O'Donnell and the Westminster Abbey Choir

Robert Quinney, organ

The Trumpet Sounds Within-A My Soul

by Ian Coleman

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir and GKCAGO Schola Cantorum

Ann Marie Rigler, organ

Randolph Lee, trumpet

3 Pieces, M. 37

Pièce héroïque

by César Franck

Jan Kraybill, organ

Organ Concerto in D Minor, BWV 596

I. Allegro

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Kimberly Marshall, organ

Fantasia in G major, BWV572

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Scott Dettra, organ

Bonus Content If you want to learn to play the pipe organ, where do you begin? Jan Kraybill and Joshua Hearn describe the start of their journey with with pipe organ. Listen • 2:45

Membership and performance information for the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the American Guild of Organists can be found at kcago.com. More information about Jan Kraybill at jankraybill.com.