Kansas City Local Feature

What's your favorite musical memory singing in choir? Here's what our listeners had to say

Published August 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
20220810_bk_choir
Omar Flores
/
Unsplash

Get tuned up for a harmonious school year as Classical KC honors music students and educators with a listener curated special. In part two, explore choral music and hear works from Palestrina, Maurice Duruflé, John Tavener, Elaine Hagenberg and more. Also, hear traditional choral works from Cuba and South Africa.

Scroll to the bottom for a Spotify playlist with even more listener selections.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Sicut cervus
by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
New York Polyphony

A Jubilant Song
by Norman Della Joio, text adapted from Walt Whitman
The American Boychoir
Patricia Petibon, soprano
Catherine King, mezzo-soprano
Matthew Schwinghammer, piano

Requiem, Op. 9
I. Introit
II. Kyrie
III. Domine Jesu Christe
VIII. Libera Me
IX. In Paradisum
by Maurice Duruflé
Robert Shaw and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Song of Miriam
by Elaine Hagenberg
Lori Hetzel and the 2020 Florida All-State Women's Chorus
Lois Henry, piano

Song for Athene
by John Tavener
Robert King and the Choir of the King's Consort

Juramento
by Miguel Matamoros
María Felicia Pérez and the Exaudi Chamber Choir

Shosholoza
Traditional
The Original Cast of Gumboots

choral music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
