What's your favorite musical memory singing in choir? Here's what our listeners had to say

Brooke Knoll

Sicut cervus

by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina

New York Polyphony

A Jubilant Song

by Norman Della Joio, text adapted from Walt Whitman

The American Boychoir

Patricia Petibon, soprano

Catherine King, mezzo-soprano

Matthew Schwinghammer, piano

Requiem, Op. 9

I. Introit

II. Kyrie

III. Domine Jesu Christe

VIII. Libera Me

IX. In Paradisum

by Maurice Duruflé

Robert Shaw and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Song of Miriam

by Elaine Hagenberg

Lori Hetzel and the 2020 Florida All-State Women's Chorus

Lois Henry, piano

Song for Athene

by John Tavener

Robert King and the Choir of the King's Consort

Juramento

by Miguel Matamoros

María Felicia Pérez and the Exaudi Chamber Choir

Shosholoza

Traditional

The Original Cast of Gumboots