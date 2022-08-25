Bringing people together for 'transformative' chamber music
Classical KC catches up with Dmitri Atapine, new co-artistic director for the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City, for an exploration of the music and artists that will be a part of this upcoming season. We'll hear performances from the Verona and Emerson string quartets and a diverse set of music by Maurice Ravel, Ernő Dohnányi, Samuel Barber, Franz Schubert and more.
Now in his first full year as co-artistic director of the Friends of Chamber Music, cellist and educator Dmitri Atapine has performed all over the world, is Professor of Music and Cello at the University of Nevada - Reno and is a regular with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He describes his first year leading the Friends as an "exhilarating" experience, adding that he feels a "great deal of responsibility." He is "eager to work with all the great musicians and all the great ensembles that are coming to Kansas City and to share this great music with our community."
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Dmitri Atapine, co-artistic director of Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City
Program
String Quartet in F Major, M. 35
II. Assez vif. Tres rythme
IV. Vif et agite
by Maurice Ravel
The Verona Quartet
Sextet for piano, violin, viola, cello, clarinet & horn, Op.37 - 4. Finale - Allegro vivace, giocoso
by Ernő Dohnányi
András Schiff, piano
Radovan Vlatkovic, horn
Kalman Berkes, clarinet
Gabor Takács-Nagy, violin
Andras Fejér, cello
Gabor Ormai, viola
Deus ex Machina for Piano and Orchestra - I. Fast Forward (Di andata veloce)
by Michael Daugherty
Giancarlo Guerrero and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Terrence Wilson, piano
Piano Sonata in E-Flat Minor, Op. 26 - IV. Fuga. Allegro con spirito
by Samuel Barber
Inon Barnatan, piano
Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24
Var. 25,
Fuga
by Johannes Brahms
Inon Barnatan, piano
String Quintet in C, D.956
III. Scherzo (Presto) - Trio (Andante sostenuto)
by Franz Schubert
Mstislav Rostropovich with the Emerson String Quartet
You can learn more about Dmitri Atapine and the upcoming season for the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City at chambermusic.org.