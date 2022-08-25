© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Bringing people together for 'transformative' chamber music

Published August 25, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT
Atapine2_large.jpeg
Courtesy of Artist
/
Cellist, educator and Friends of Chamber Music Kanas City co-artistic director, Dmitri Atapine

Classical KC catches up with Dmitri Atapine, new co-artistic director for the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City, for an exploration of the music and artists that will be a part of this upcoming season. We'll hear performances from the Verona and Emerson string quartets and a diverse set of music by Maurice Ravel, Ernő Dohnányi, Samuel Barber, Franz Schubert and more.

Now in his first full year as co-artistic director of the Friends of Chamber Music, cellist and educator Dmitri Atapine has performed all over the world, is Professor of Music and Cello at the University of Nevada - Reno and is a regular with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He describes his first year leading the Friends as an "exhilarating" experience, adding that he feels a "great deal of responsibility." He is "eager to work with all the great musicians and all the great ensembles that are coming to Kansas City and to share this great music with our community."

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Dmitri Atapine, co-artistic director of Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City

Program

String Quartet in F Major, M. 35
II. Assez vif. Tres rythme
IV. Vif et agite
by Maurice Ravel
The Verona Quartet

Sextet for piano, violin, viola, cello, clarinet & horn, Op.37 - 4. Finale - Allegro vivace, giocoso
by Ernő Dohnányi
András Schiff, piano
Radovan Vlatkovic, horn
Kalman Berkes, clarinet
Gabor Takács-Nagy, violin
Andras Fejér, cello
Gabor Ormai, viola

Deus ex Machina for Piano and Orchestra - I. Fast Forward (Di andata veloce)
by Michael Daugherty
Giancarlo Guerrero and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Terrence Wilson, piano

Piano Sonata in E-Flat Minor, Op. 26 - IV. Fuga. Allegro con spirito
by Samuel Barber
Inon Barnatan, piano

Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24
Var. 25,
Fuga
by Johannes Brahms
Inon Barnatan, piano

String Quintet in C, D.956
III. Scherzo (Presto) - Trio (Andante sostenuto)
by Franz Schubert
Mstislav Rostropovich with the Emerson String Quartet

You can learn more about Dmitri Atapine and the upcoming season for the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City at chambermusic.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
