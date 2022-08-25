Bringing people together for 'transformative' chamber music

Now in his first full year as co-artistic director of the Friends of Chamber Music, cellist and educator Dmitri Atapine has performed all over the world, is Professor of Music and Cello at the University of Nevada - Reno and is a regular with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He describes his first year leading the Friends as an "exhilarating" experience, adding that he feels a "great deal of responsibility." He is "eager to work with all the great musicians and all the great ensembles that are coming to Kansas City and to share this great music with our community."

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Dmitri Atapine, co-artistic director of Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City

Program

String Quartet in F Major, M. 35

II. Assez vif. Tres rythme

IV. Vif et agite

by Maurice Ravel

The Verona Quartet

Sextet for piano, violin, viola, cello, clarinet & horn, Op.37 - 4. Finale - Allegro vivace, giocoso

by Ernő Dohnányi

András Schiff, piano

Radovan Vlatkovic, horn

Kalman Berkes, clarinet

Gabor Takács-Nagy, violin

Andras Fejér, cello

Gabor Ormai, viola

Deus ex Machina for Piano and Orchestra - I. Fast Forward (Di andata veloce)

by Michael Daugherty

Giancarlo Guerrero and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Terrence Wilson, piano

Piano Sonata in E-Flat Minor, Op. 26 - IV. Fuga. Allegro con spirito

by Samuel Barber

Inon Barnatan, piano

Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24

Var. 25,

Fuga

by Johannes Brahms

Inon Barnatan, piano

String Quintet in C, D.956

III. Scherzo (Presto) - Trio (Andante sostenuto)

by Franz Schubert

Mstislav Rostropovich with the Emerson String Quartet

You can learn more about Dmitri Atapine and the upcoming season for the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City at chambermusic.org.