Classical KC Spotlight

'Spontaneity, intimacy, and great joy': Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City welcome new artistic directors

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT
20220321_bk_focmartisticdirectors
Courtesy of artists
/
Dmitri Atapine (cello) and Hyeyeon Park (piano) were named as the new co-artistic directors of the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City.

Hyeyeon Park and Dmitri Atapine join the organization, marking the first change in artistic leadership since its founding 45 years ago.

The Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City recently announced the appointment of Hyeyeon Park and Dmitri Atapine as their new artistic directors.

In-demand globally as musicians — solo and as a duo — Park and Atapine bring a unique perspective on chamber music to Kansas City.

Alongside performing and teaching, they are co-founders and artistic directors of Apex Concerts, as well as the co-directors of the Young Performers Program at the Music@Menlo Festival.

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll sat down with the pair to talk about their vision for the Friends of Chamber Music and their hopes for Kansas City audiences as they return to the concert hall.

Music used in this story

Hye-Yeon Park, piano
Dmitri Atapine, cello

Introduction and Polonaise Brillante in C, Op. 3
by Frédéric Chopin

Waldesruhe (Silent woods) for cello and orchestra, Op. 68 No. 5
by Antonín Dvořák

La vida breve (arr. for cello and piano)
by Manuel de Falla

(From the album "Cello capriccioso")

Andean Suite: IV. Dance (Live)
by Monica Houghton

(From the album "Of Time & Place" by Monica Houghton)

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
