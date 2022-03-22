'Spontaneity, intimacy, and great joy': Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City welcome new artistic directors

The Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City recently announced the appointment of Hyeyeon Park and Dmitri Atapine as their new artistic directors.

In-demand globally as musicians — solo and as a duo — Park and Atapine bring a unique perspective on chamber music to Kansas City.

Alongside performing and teaching, they are co-founders and artistic directors of Apex Concerts, as well as the co-directors of the Young Performers Program at the Music@Menlo Festival.

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll sat down with the pair to talk about their vision for the Friends of Chamber Music and their hopes for Kansas City audiences as they return to the concert hall.

Music used in this story

Hye-Yeon Park, piano

Dmitri Atapine, cello

Introduction and Polonaise Brillante in C, Op. 3

by Frédéric Chopin

Waldesruhe (Silent woods) for cello and orchestra, Op. 68 No. 5

by Antonín Dvořák

La vida breve (arr. for cello and piano)

by Manuel de Falla

(From the album "Cello capriccioso")

Andean Suite: IV. Dance (Live)

by Monica Houghton

(From the album "Of Time & Place" by Monica Houghton)