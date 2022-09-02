© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Honor workers and the labor rights movement through music

Published September 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
JoanMarcus42fa4c144ee6e30828660bb8cafcb4c6-ragtime-new-music-2143.jpeg
Joan Marcus
/
The cast of the 2009 broadway revival of "Ragtime," a musical by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

Host Brooke Knoll explores the inspiration behind Louis Andreissen's "Worker's Union," George Antheil's "Ballet Mécanique," and more music for Labor Day from composers Frederic Rzewksi, Stephen Flaherty, Ruth Crawford Seeger and more.

Scroll down for a full Labor Day Spotify playlist.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Ballet Mécanique
by George Antheil
Daniel Spalding and the Philadelphia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra

2 Ricercare - Chinaman, Laundryman
by Ruth Crawford Seeger
Lucy Shelton, soprano
Reinbert de Leeuw, piano

Variations on The People United Will Never Be Defeated - Selections
by Frederic Rzewski
Frederic Rzewski, piano

Success
Henry Ford
The Night that Goldman Spoke at Union Square
From "Ragtime"
by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Worker's Union
by Louis Andriessen
Ban on a Can All-stars

Fröhlicher Landmann, Op. 68 No. 10 - "The Happy Farmer"
by Robert Schumann
Jean-Marc Luisada, piano

Tags

Kansas City Local Feature Labor DayUnionsClassical KCBroadway
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
