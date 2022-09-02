Honor workers and the labor rights movement through music

Scroll down for a full Labor Day Spotify playlist.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Ballet Mécanique

by George Antheil

Daniel Spalding and the Philadelphia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra

2 Ricercare - Chinaman, Laundryman

by Ruth Crawford Seeger

Lucy Shelton, soprano

Reinbert de Leeuw, piano

Variations on The People United Will Never Be Defeated - Selections

by Frederic Rzewski

Frederic Rzewski, piano

Success

Henry Ford

The Night that Goldman Spoke at Union Square

From "Ragtime"

by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Worker's Union

by Louis Andriessen

Ban on a Can All-stars

Fröhlicher Landmann, Op. 68 No. 10 - "The Happy Farmer"

by Robert Schumann

Jean-Marc Luisada, piano