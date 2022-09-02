Honor workers and the labor rights movement through music
Host Brooke Knoll explores the inspiration behind Louis Andreissen's "Worker's Union," George Antheil's "Ballet Mécanique," and more music for Labor Day from composers Frederic Rzewksi, Stephen Flaherty, Ruth Crawford Seeger and more.
Scroll down for a full Labor Day Spotify playlist.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Ballet Mécanique
by George Antheil
Daniel Spalding and the Philadelphia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra
2 Ricercare - Chinaman, Laundryman
by Ruth Crawford Seeger
Lucy Shelton, soprano
Reinbert de Leeuw, piano
Variations on The People United Will Never Be Defeated - Selections
by Frederic Rzewski
Frederic Rzewski, piano
Success
Henry Ford
The Night that Goldman Spoke at Union Square
From "Ragtime"
by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens
Worker's Union
by Louis Andriessen
Ban on a Can All-stars
Fröhlicher Landmann, Op. 68 No. 10 - "The Happy Farmer"
by Robert Schumann
Jean-Marc Luisada, piano