© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

A Kansas City choir and an aerial arts school create a tapestry of emotion through collaboration

Published October 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
LF 221015.png
KC Aerial Arts / Cicely Nguyen / Cardinalis
/
Performers from KC Aerial Arts and Cardinalis

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Anthony Maglione from the local choir Cardinalis and Neil Higginbotham from KC Aerial Arts about their collaboration "Our True Colors: A Tapestry of Love, Loss and Acceptance." We'll hear beautiful music ranging from George Frideric Handel and Gabriel Fauré to Jennifer Lucy Cooke and Cyndi Lauper.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Anthony J. Maglione, director - Cardinalis
Neil Higginbotham, artistic director - KC Aerial Arts

Program

True Colors
by Tom Kelly, Billy Steinberg and Cyndi Lauper, arr. by Saunder Choi
Alexander Lloyd Blake and Tonality
featuring Julia Harriman and Mario Jose

6 Songs - No. 2, Song for a Girl
by Ned Rorem
Laura Aikin, soprano
Donald Sulzen, piano

Noche De Lluvia
by Sid Robinovitch
Yuri Klaz with The Winnipeg Singers
featuring Verna Wiebe

Samson - Act 1, Scene 2, Total eclipse
by George Frideric Handel
Andrew Manze and The English Concert
Mark Padmore, tenor

Marianne
Traditional arr. by P. Wilby
Daniel Bara and the East Carolina University Chamber Singers
Janette Fishell, organ

O Whistle and I'll Come to Ye
Traditional arr. by M. Wilberg
Anton Armstrong and the St. Olaf Choir

Lakmé - Viens, Mallika
by Clémont Philibert Léo Delibes
Francois-Xavier Roth and Les Siecles
Sabine Devieilhe, soprano
Marianne Crebassa, mezzo-soprano

For You I Will Be An Island
by Jennifer Lucy Cook
Reed Criddle and the Utah Valley University Chamber Choir
Taci Miner, soprano

They Are Mother
by Jennifer Lucy Cook
Reed Criddle and the Utah Valley University Chamber Choir

Les berceaux, Op. 23 No. 1
by Gabriel Fauré
Sabine Devieilhe, soprano
Alexandre Tharaud, piano

3 Songs, Op. 3 - No. 1, Love's Philosophy
by Roger Quilter
Carolyn Sampson, soprano
Joseph Middleton, piano

You can learn more about Cardinalis and their upcoming performances on Facebook or at jewell.edu, and more information about KC Aerial Arts, including a schedule of classes, can be found at kcaerialarts.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature choral musicchorusLocal musicClassical KC
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content