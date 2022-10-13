A Kansas City choir and an aerial arts school create a tapestry of emotion through collaboration
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Anthony Maglione from the local choir Cardinalis and Neil Higginbotham from KC Aerial Arts about their collaboration "Our True Colors: A Tapestry of Love, Loss and Acceptance." We'll hear beautiful music ranging from George Frideric Handel and Gabriel Fauré to Jennifer Lucy Cooke and Cyndi Lauper.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Anthony J. Maglione, director - Cardinalis
Neil Higginbotham, artistic director - KC Aerial Arts
Program
True Colors
by Tom Kelly, Billy Steinberg and Cyndi Lauper, arr. by Saunder Choi
Alexander Lloyd Blake and Tonality
featuring Julia Harriman and Mario Jose
6 Songs - No. 2, Song for a Girl
by Ned Rorem
Laura Aikin, soprano
Donald Sulzen, piano
Noche De Lluvia
by Sid Robinovitch
Yuri Klaz with The Winnipeg Singers
featuring Verna Wiebe
Samson - Act 1, Scene 2, Total eclipse
by George Frideric Handel
Andrew Manze and The English Concert
Mark Padmore, tenor
Marianne
Traditional arr. by P. Wilby
Daniel Bara and the East Carolina University Chamber Singers
Janette Fishell, organ
O Whistle and I'll Come to Ye
Traditional arr. by M. Wilberg
Anton Armstrong and the St. Olaf Choir
Lakmé - Viens, Mallika
by Clémont Philibert Léo Delibes
Francois-Xavier Roth and Les Siecles
Sabine Devieilhe, soprano
Marianne Crebassa, mezzo-soprano
For You I Will Be An Island
by Jennifer Lucy Cook
Reed Criddle and the Utah Valley University Chamber Choir
Taci Miner, soprano
They Are Mother
by Jennifer Lucy Cook
Reed Criddle and the Utah Valley University Chamber Choir
Les berceaux, Op. 23 No. 1
by Gabriel Fauré
Sabine Devieilhe, soprano
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
3 Songs, Op. 3 - No. 1, Love's Philosophy
by Roger Quilter
Carolyn Sampson, soprano
Joseph Middleton, piano
You can learn more about Cardinalis and their upcoming performances on Facebook or at jewell.edu, and more information about KC Aerial Arts, including a schedule of classes, can be found at kcaerialarts.org.