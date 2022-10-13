A Kansas City choir and an aerial arts school create a tapestry of emotion through collaboration

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Anthony J. Maglione, director - Cardinalis

Neil Higginbotham, artistic director - KC Aerial Arts

Program

True Colors

by Tom Kelly, Billy Steinberg and Cyndi Lauper, arr. by Saunder Choi

Alexander Lloyd Blake and Tonality

featuring Julia Harriman and Mario Jose

6 Songs - No. 2, Song for a Girl

by Ned Rorem

Laura Aikin, soprano

Donald Sulzen, piano

Noche De Lluvia

by Sid Robinovitch

Yuri Klaz with The Winnipeg Singers

featuring Verna Wiebe

Samson - Act 1, Scene 2, Total eclipse

by George Frideric Handel

Andrew Manze and The English Concert

Mark Padmore, tenor

Marianne

Traditional arr. by P. Wilby

Daniel Bara and the East Carolina University Chamber Singers

Janette Fishell, organ

O Whistle and I'll Come to Ye

Traditional arr. by M. Wilberg

Anton Armstrong and the St. Olaf Choir

Lakmé - Viens, Mallika

by Clémont Philibert Léo Delibes

Francois-Xavier Roth and Les Siecles

Sabine Devieilhe, soprano

Marianne Crebassa, mezzo-soprano

For You I Will Be An Island

by Jennifer Lucy Cook

Reed Criddle and the Utah Valley University Chamber Choir

Taci Miner, soprano

They Are Mother

by Jennifer Lucy Cook

Reed Criddle and the Utah Valley University Chamber Choir

Les berceaux, Op. 23 No. 1

by Gabriel Fauré

Sabine Devieilhe, soprano

Alexandre Tharaud, piano

3 Songs, Op. 3 - No. 1, Love's Philosophy

by Roger Quilter

Carolyn Sampson, soprano

Joseph Middleton, piano

You can learn more about Cardinalis and their upcoming performances on Facebook or at jewell.edu, and more information about KC Aerial Arts, including a schedule of classes, can be found at kcaerialarts.org.