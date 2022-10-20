The award-winning St. Petersburg String Quartet has found a welcoming home in Kansas City

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Alla Aranovskaya, founder and violin

Sascha Groschang, cello

Program

String Quartet No. 2 in D major

II. Scherzo - Allegro

III. Notturno - Andante

by Alexander Borodin

5 Novelettes, Op. 15

No. 4. Valse

No. 5. All'Ungherese

by Alexander Glazunov

String Quartet No 11 in F minor, Op 122

III. Recitative - Adagio

IV. Etude - Allegro

V. Humoresque - Adagio

VI. Elegy - Adagio

VII. Finale - Moderato

by Dmitri Shostakovich

You can learn about about the St. Petersburg String Quartet, find recordings and upcoming performance dates at stpetersburgquartet.com.

You can hear Sascha each week on Classical KC as the co-host of Sound Currents.