Kansas City Local Feature

The award-winning St. Petersburg String Quartet has found a welcoming home in Kansas City

Published October 20, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
StPetersburgFBpic.jpeg
Patrick Thomas
/
The St. Petersburg String Quartet

Host Brooke Knoll speaks with St. Petersburg Quartet violinist and founder Alla Aranovskaya about the winding road that brought the globe-trotting, Grammy Award-nominated group to Kansas City. Plus, cellist and host of Classical KC's "Sound Currents," Sascha Groschang, explains how she joined the quartet and what she loves about traveling with the group. We'll hear the quartet's recordings of music by Alexander Borodin, Alexander Glazunov and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Alla Aranovskaya, founder and violin
Sascha Groschang, cello

Program

String Quartet No. 2 in D major
II. Scherzo - Allegro
III. Notturno - Andante
by Alexander Borodin

5 Novelettes, Op. 15
No. 4. Valse
No. 5. All'Ungherese
by Alexander Glazunov

String Quartet No 11 in F minor, Op 122
III. Recitative - Adagio
IV. Etude - Allegro
V. Humoresque - Adagio
VI. Elegy - Adagio
VII. Finale - Moderato
by Dmitri Shostakovich

You can learn about about the St. Petersburg String Quartet, find recordings and upcoming performance dates at stpetersburgquartet.com.

You can hear Sascha each week on Classical KC as the co-host of Sound Currents.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
