Hector Del Curto is bringing his tango legacy to Kansas City

Published November 30, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST
Bandoneon player Hector Del Curto

Hector Del Curto is a virtuoso of the bandoneon, the more lyrical and melancholy Argentinian cousin of the accordion. He has been coming to Kansas City to perform for many years, forging lasting friendships along with way. Hector spoke with Classical KC's Brooke Knoll about what makes tango so special, his career and his catalog. We'll hear music from Astor Piazzolla, Juan Carlos Cobián and Gene Pritsker.

Brooke Knoll

Hector Del Curto

Bandoneon, Guitarra Y Bajo
by Astor Piazzolla
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Pedro Giraudo - bass
Quique Sinesi - guitar

Romance Del Diablo
Verano Porteno
by Astor Piazzolla
The Hector Del Curto Tango Quintet and Orchestra

Reinventions (Piano Concerto) - I, III
by Gene Pritsker
Kristjan Jarvi and the Absolute Ensemble
Simone Dinnerstein - piano
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon,
Daniel Schnyder - soprano saxophone
Reinhold Heil - vocals

Michelangelo 70
by Astor Piazzolla
Achilles Liarmakopoulos - trombone,
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Pedro Giraudo - bass
Octavio Brunetti - piano

Mi Refugio
by Juan Carlos Cobián
Beau Bledsoe - guitar
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon

Café 1930
by Astor Piazzolla
Beau Bledsoe - guitar
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon

Ave Maria
by Astor Piazzolla
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Tango Lorca

More about Hector at hectordelcurto.com, and more information about his December 10th performance at Kansas City's 1900 Building can be found at ensembleiberica.org.

Kansas City Local Feature MusicClassical KCLocal musicperforming arts
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
