Hector Del Curto is bringing his tango legacy to Kansas City
Hector Del Curto is a virtuoso of the bandoneon, the more lyrical and melancholy Argentinian cousin of the accordion. He has been coming to Kansas City to perform for many years, forging lasting friendships along with way. Hector spoke with Classical KC's Brooke Knoll about what makes tango so special, his career and his catalog. We'll hear music from Astor Piazzolla, Juan Carlos Cobián and Gene Pritsker.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Hector Del Curto
Program
Bandoneon, Guitarra Y Bajo
by Astor Piazzolla
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Pedro Giraudo - bass
Quique Sinesi - guitar
Romance Del Diablo
Verano Porteno
by Astor Piazzolla
The Hector Del Curto Tango Quintet and Orchestra
Reinventions (Piano Concerto) - I, III
by Gene Pritsker
Kristjan Jarvi and the Absolute Ensemble
Simone Dinnerstein - piano
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon,
Daniel Schnyder - soprano saxophone
Reinhold Heil - vocals
Michelangelo 70
by Astor Piazzolla
Achilles Liarmakopoulos - trombone,
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Pedro Giraudo - bass
Octavio Brunetti - piano
Mi Refugio
by Juan Carlos Cobián
Beau Bledsoe - guitar
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Café 1930
by Astor Piazzolla
Beau Bledsoe - guitar
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Ave Maria
by Astor Piazzolla
Hector Del Curto - bandoneon
Tango Lorca
More about Hector at hectordelcurto.com, and more information about his December 10th performance at Kansas City's 1900 Building can be found at ensembleiberica.org.