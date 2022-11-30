Hector Del Curto is bringing his tango legacy to Kansas City

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Hector Del Curto

Program

Bandoneon, Guitarra Y Bajo

by Astor Piazzolla

Hector Del Curto - bandoneon

Pedro Giraudo - bass

Quique Sinesi - guitar

Romance Del Diablo

Verano Porteno

by Astor Piazzolla

The Hector Del Curto Tango Quintet and Orchestra

Reinventions (Piano Concerto) - I, III

by Gene Pritsker

Kristjan Jarvi and the Absolute Ensemble

Simone Dinnerstein - piano

Hector Del Curto - bandoneon,

Daniel Schnyder - soprano saxophone

Reinhold Heil - vocals

Michelangelo 70

by Astor Piazzolla

Achilles Liarmakopoulos - trombone,

Hector Del Curto - bandoneon

Pedro Giraudo - bass

Octavio Brunetti - piano

Mi Refugio

by Juan Carlos Cobián

Beau Bledsoe - guitar

Hector Del Curto - bandoneon

Café 1930

by Astor Piazzolla

Beau Bledsoe - guitar

Hector Del Curto - bandoneon

Ave Maria

by Astor Piazzolla

Hector Del Curto - bandoneon

Tango Lorca

More about Hector at hectordelcurto.com, and more information about his December 10th performance at Kansas City's 1900 Building can be found at ensembleiberica.org.