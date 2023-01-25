© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Four centuries of love songs with Kansas City's Bach Aria Soloists

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST
190510_BAS_497-Edit.jpg
Dan White
/
Members of the Bach Aria Soloists: Sarah Tannehill Anderson, Elizabeth Suh Lane, Elisa Williams Bickers and Hannah Collins

Bach Aria Soloists — Kansas City's all-star, all female chamber ensemble — is releasing a brand new album. Classical KC welcomes founder, artistic director and violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane and soprano Sarah Tannehill Anderson to talk about the new release and what they're working on next. We'll hear selections from the album including music from Bach, Handel and a new work from contemporary British composer Cecilia McDowall.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Elizabeth Suh Lane, founder/artistic director/violin
Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano

Program

Si dolce è'l tormento
by Claudio Monteverdi

Rejoice Greatly
by George Frideric Handel

Sonata No. 4 for Organ, Op. 65, No. 4 - Allegro con brio
by Felix Mendelssohn

Süsse Stille
by George Frideric Handel

Die Schätzbarkeit der weiten Erden
by Johann Sebastian Bach

Sonata in G Major for Violin and Continuo, BWV 1021
Vivace
Largo
Presto
by Johann Sebastian Bach

Four Shakespeare Songs
What tis to love
Give Me My Robe
First Rehearse
by Cecilia McDowall

You can learn more about the Bach Aria Soloists and their new album at bachariasoloists.com. Learn more about Sarah Tannehill Anderson at sarahtannehillanderson.com.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCLocal musicperforming artsclassical
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
