Four centuries of love songs with Kansas City's Bach Aria Soloists

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Elizabeth Suh Lane, founder/artistic director/violin

Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano

Program

Si dolce è'l tormento

by Claudio Monteverdi

Rejoice Greatly

by George Frideric Handel

Sonata No. 4 for Organ, Op. 65, No. 4 - Allegro con brio

by Felix Mendelssohn

Süsse Stille

by George Frideric Handel

Die Schätzbarkeit der weiten Erden

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Sonata in G Major for Violin and Continuo, BWV 1021

Vivace

Largo

Presto

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Four Shakespeare Songs

What tis to love

Give Me My Robe

First Rehearse

by Cecilia McDowall

You can learn more about the Bach Aria Soloists and their new album at bachariasoloists.com. Learn more about Sarah Tannehill Anderson at sarahtannehillanderson.com.