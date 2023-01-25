Four centuries of love songs with Kansas City's Bach Aria Soloists
Bach Aria Soloists — Kansas City's all-star, all female chamber ensemble — is releasing a brand new album. Classical KC welcomes founder, artistic director and violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane and soprano Sarah Tannehill Anderson to talk about the new release and what they're working on next. We'll hear selections from the album including music from Bach, Handel and a new work from contemporary British composer Cecilia McDowall.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Elizabeth Suh Lane, founder/artistic director/violin
Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano
Program
Si dolce è'l tormento
by Claudio Monteverdi
Rejoice Greatly
by George Frideric Handel
Sonata No. 4 for Organ, Op. 65, No. 4 - Allegro con brio
by Felix Mendelssohn
Süsse Stille
by George Frideric Handel
Die Schätzbarkeit der weiten Erden
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in G Major for Violin and Continuo, BWV 1021
Vivace
Largo
Presto
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Four Shakespeare Songs
What tis to love
Give Me My Robe
First Rehearse
by Cecilia McDowall
You can learn more about the Bach Aria Soloists and their new album at bachariasoloists.com. Learn more about Sarah Tannehill Anderson at sarahtannehillanderson.com.