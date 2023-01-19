© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Professional musicians, neighbors, and students from the Northland join together to bring free music to Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published January 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST
JoeSnappPhotography-NSO50-106.jpg
Joe Snapp
/
Conductor Jim Murray leads the Northland Symphony Orchestra and Northland area children's choir in Helzberg Hall.

Classica KC's Brooke Knoll welcomes Jim Murray and Angela Johnson from the Northland Symphony Orchestra. We'll learn about the group's origins, mission to keep concerts free and educational efforts. We'll hear performances of music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Édouard Lalo and Camille Saint-Saëns.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jim Murray, music director
Angela Johnson, violin

Program

Scheherazade - selections
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Orchestra

Symphonie espagnole in D minor, Op. 21 - I. Allegro non troppo
by Édouard Lalo
Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Orchestra
Mary So, violin

Danse Bacchanale
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Youth Orchestra

You can learn more about the Northland Symphony Orchestra and its youth programs at northlandsymphony.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Northlandperforming artsLocal musicClassical KC
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
