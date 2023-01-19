Professional musicians, neighbors, and students from the Northland join together to bring free music to Kansas City

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jim Murray, music director

Angela Johnson, violin

Program

Scheherazade - selections

by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Orchestra

Symphonie espagnole in D minor, Op. 21 - I. Allegro non troppo

by Édouard Lalo

Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Orchestra

Mary So, violin

Danse Bacchanale

by Camille Saint-Saëns

Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Youth Orchestra

You can learn more about the Northland Symphony Orchestra and its youth programs at northlandsymphony.org.