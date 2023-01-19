Professional musicians, neighbors, and students from the Northland join together to bring free music to Kansas City
Classica KC's Brooke Knoll welcomes Jim Murray and Angela Johnson from the Northland Symphony Orchestra. We'll learn about the group's origins, mission to keep concerts free and educational efforts. We'll hear performances of music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Édouard Lalo and Camille Saint-Saëns.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Jim Murray, music director
Angela Johnson, violin
Program
Scheherazade - selections
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Orchestra
Symphonie espagnole in D minor, Op. 21 - I. Allegro non troppo
by Édouard Lalo
Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Orchestra
Mary So, violin
Danse Bacchanale
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Jim Murray and the Northland Symphony Youth Orchestra
You can learn more about the Northland Symphony Orchestra and its youth programs at northlandsymphony.org.