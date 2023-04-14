© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

A Kansas City production featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim opens a 'pandora's box of emotions'

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT
Composer Stephen Sondheim, 1974
Hulton Archive
/
Getty Images

"Sondheim on Sondheim" is a multimedia exploration of the life and music of Stephen Sondheim. Andy Einhorn — conductor for both the original Broadway show and Lyric Opera of Kansas City's production — speaks with Brooke Knoll about the impact that Stephen Sondheim has had on the world of music, theatre, and himself. Hear performances from Barbara Cook, Audra McDonald, John Williams with the Boston Pops Orchestra, and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Andy Einhorn

AE_1.23.16_ 302 1_FINAL.jpg
Bill Westmoreland
/
Conductor Andy Einhorn

Program

Comedy Tonight

So Many People feat. Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis

Franklin Shepard, Inc. feat. Euan Morton, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Scott

Opening Doors feat. Matthew Scott, Euan Morton, Leslie Kritzer, Tom Wopat, Barbara Cook, Erin Mackey

Happiness feat. Erin Mackey, Matthew Scott

Send In the Clowns feat. Barbara Cook

Music by Stephen Sondheim; Andy Einhorn conducting the original Broadway orchestra and company of "Sondheim on Sondheim"

No One Is Alone (for Orchestra)
John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra

Overture to "Follies"
Paul Gemignani and the New York Philharmonic

Children Will Listen
You've Got to Be Carefully Taught
by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II
Audra McDonald with Andy Einhorn and the New York Philharmonic

You can learn more about Andy and Lyric Opera of Kansas City's production of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at kcopera.org.

s4gHA2eo.jpeg
Courtesy of Andy Einhorn
/
Conductor Andy Einhorn (left) in rehearsal with composer Stephen Sondheim (right)

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Local musicStephen SondheimClassical KCtheatre
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content