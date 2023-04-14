A Kansas City production featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim opens a 'pandora's box of emotions'

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Andy Einhorn

Bill Westmoreland / Conductor Andy Einhorn

Program

Comedy Tonight

So Many People feat. Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis

Franklin Shepard, Inc. feat. Euan Morton, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Scott

Opening Doors feat. Matthew Scott, Euan Morton, Leslie Kritzer, Tom Wopat, Barbara Cook, Erin Mackey

Happiness feat. Erin Mackey, Matthew Scott

Send In the Clowns feat. Barbara Cook

Music by Stephen Sondheim; Andy Einhorn conducting the original Broadway orchestra and company of "Sondheim on Sondheim"

No One Is Alone (for Orchestra)

John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra

Overture to "Follies"

Paul Gemignani and the New York Philharmonic

Children Will Listen

You've Got to Be Carefully Taught

by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II

Audra McDonald with Andy Einhorn and the New York Philharmonic

You can learn more about Andy and Lyric Opera of Kansas City's production of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at kcopera.org.