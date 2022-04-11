Musical connections and 'life changing' seeds of hope with Joyce DiDonato
Ahead of her Harriman-Jewell performance of "Eden" on April 12, Joyce DiDonato dropped by Classical KC's studios to talk about her roots in Kansas City, nurturing the next generation of singers, and how art can be activism.
Music used in this story
The Unanswered Question
by Charles Ives
Adamo ed Eva Part II Aria "Toglierò le sponde al mare"
by Josef Mysliveček
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson No. 1 - Nature, the Gentlest Mother
by Aaron Copland
Rückert-Lieder
No. 3 "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen"
No. 2 "Ich atmet einen linden Duft!"
by Gustav Mahler
Serse HWV 40 Act I
"Frondi tenere e belle"
"Aria Ombra mai fù"
by George Frideric Handel
From "Eden" - performed by Joyce DiDonato with Il Pomo d'Oro
You can learn more about Joyce DiDonato at joycedidonato.com.
The Harriman-Jewell Series presents Joyce DiDonato's “Eden” Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Folly Theater. For more information, visit hjseries.org.