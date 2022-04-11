Musical connections and 'life changing' seeds of hope with Joyce DiDonato

Music used in this story

The Unanswered Question

by Charles Ives

Adamo ed Eva Part II Aria "Toglierò le sponde al mare"

by Josef Mysliveček

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson No. 1 - Nature, the Gentlest Mother

by Aaron Copland

Rückert-Lieder

No. 3 "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen"

No. 2 "Ich atmet einen linden Duft!"

by Gustav Mahler

Serse HWV 40 Act I

"Frondi tenere e belle"

"Aria Ombra mai fù"

by George Frideric Handel

From "Eden" - performed by Joyce DiDonato with Il Pomo d'Oro

You can learn more about Joyce DiDonato at joycedidonato.com.