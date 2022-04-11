© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical KC Spotlight

Musical connections and 'life changing' seeds of hope with Joyce DiDonato

KCUR
Sam Wisman
Published April 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
JOYCE-SergiJasanada0018-1200x864.jpg
Sergil Jasanada
/
Courtesy of Artist
Mezzo-soprano and Prairie Village Kansas native, Joyce DiDonato

Ahead of her Harriman-Jewell performance of "Eden" on April 12, Joyce DiDonato dropped by Classical KC's studios to talk about her roots in Kansas City, nurturing the next generation of singers, and how art can be activism.

Music used in this story

The Unanswered Question
by Charles Ives

Adamo ed Eva Part II Aria "Toglierò le sponde al mare"
by Josef Mysliveček

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson No. 1 - Nature, the Gentlest Mother
by Aaron Copland

Rückert-Lieder
No. 3 "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen"
No. 2 "Ich atmet einen linden Duft!"
by Gustav Mahler

Serse HWV 40 Act I
"Frondi tenere e belle"
"Aria Ombra mai fù"
by George Frideric Handel

From "Eden" - performed by Joyce DiDonato with Il Pomo d'Oro

You can learn more about Joyce DiDonato at joycedidonato.com.

The Harriman-Jewell Series presents Joyce DiDonato's “Eden” Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Folly Theater. For more information, visit hjseries.org

Classical KC Spotlight Classical KCclassical musicperforming artsMusic
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
