Big fun and a big family: Get to know Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance
This week on the Kansas City Local Feature, we get to know Classical KC's new Community Engagement Specialist and On-Air Host, Christy L'Esperance. We'll learn about her background as a pianist, her large family, and enjoy her quirky sense of humor. Christy has curated a varied program of music that includes works by Maurice Ravel, Anna Clyne, Henry Purcell and Sergei Prokofiev.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Program
Sonatine
by Maurice Ravel
Sean Chen - piano
This Midnight Hour
by Anna Clyne
Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Dido and Aeneas - "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
by Henry Purcell
Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano
Maxim Emelyanychev with Il Pomo d'Oro
Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64
The Duke's Command
Interlude
Dance Of The Knights
Arrival Of The Guests
by Sergei Prokofiev
Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra
Bonus Content
Learn about Christy's big umbrella approach to classical music, and why she thinks Nina Simone's recording of "Good Bait" can hold its own along side other great classical piano recordings.