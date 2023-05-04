Big fun and a big family: Get to know Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Christy L'Esperance

Program

Sonatine

by Maurice Ravel

Sean Chen - piano

This Midnight Hour

by Anna Clyne

Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Dido and Aeneas - "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"

by Henry Purcell

Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano

Maxim Emelyanychev with Il Pomo d'Oro

Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64

The Duke's Command

Interlude

Dance Of The Knights

Arrival Of The Guests

by Sergei Prokofiev

Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra