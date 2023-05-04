© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Big fun and a big family: Get to know Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam WismanChristy L'Esperance
Published May 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
Brooke Knoll
/
Christy L'Esperance at the Classical KC studios

This week on the Kansas City Local Feature, we get to know Classical KC's new Community Engagement Specialist and On-Air Host, Christy L'Esperance. We'll learn about her background as a pianist, her large family, and enjoy her quirky sense of humor. Christy has curated a varied program of music that includes works by Maurice Ravel, Anna Clyne, Henry Purcell and Sergei Prokofiev.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Christy L'Esperance

Program

Sonatine
by Maurice Ravel
Sean Chen - piano

This Midnight Hour
by Anna Clyne
Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Dido and Aeneas - "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
by Henry Purcell
Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano
Maxim Emelyanychev with Il Pomo d'Oro

Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64
The Duke's Command
Interlude
Dance Of The Knights
Arrival Of The Guests
by Sergei Prokofiev
Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra

Bonus Content
Learn about Christy's big umbrella approach to classical music, and why she thinks Nina Simone's recording of "Good Bait" can hold its own along side other great classical piano recordings.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Christy L'Esperance
Kansas City native Christy L’Esperance (pronounced “LESS-per-ahns") started listening to classical music on the Snoopy radio she got for her 4th birthday. Today, as Classical KC’s Community Engagement Specialist and On-Air Host, she enjoys classical music through much better speakers. You can reach Christy at clesperance@ClassicalKC.org. She would love to hear about the ways you keep music in your life.
See stories by Christy L'Esperance
