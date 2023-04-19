For 65 years, this Kansas City ensemble has helped kids 'find their people' through music
Founded in 1958, the Youth Symphony of Kansas City provides a musical outlet for hundreds of area youth through their four orchestral ensembles. Brooke Knoll speaks with conductor Steven Davis and orchestra members Sophia Perez Monroe and Macy Gary about their experience in the group. We'll hear performances from the Youth Symphony, Academy Orchestra and preview their upcoming 65th anniversary season.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Steven Davis, conductor
Macy Gary, viola
Sophia Perea Monroe, violin
Program
Pines of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City
Steven Davis - conductor
Live performance, April 2018
City Beautiful
by Ingrid Stölzel
Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City
Steven Davis - conductor
Live performance, May 2019 - World Premiere
Symphony No. 3 - VI
by Gustav Mahler
Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City - Academy Orchestra
Russ Pieken - conductor
Live performance, March 2023
Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra, Op. 131
by Louis Spohr
Herbert Blomstedt and the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig
Gewandhaus-Quartett
You can learn more about the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, their concerts, programs and auditions at youthsymphonykc.org.