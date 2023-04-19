For 65 years, this Kansas City ensemble has helped kids 'find their people' through music

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Carlos Moreno / Youth Symphony of Kansas City members Sophia Perez Monroe and Macy Gary

Steven Davis, conductor

Macy Gary, viola

Sophia Perea Monroe, violin

Program

Pines of Rome

by Ottorino Respighi

Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City

Steven Davis - conductor

Live performance, April 2018

City Beautiful

by Ingrid Stölzel

Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City

Steven Davis - conductor

Live performance, May 2019 - World Premiere

Symphony No. 3 - VI

by Gustav Mahler

Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City - Academy Orchestra

Russ Pieken - conductor

Live performance, March 2023

Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra, Op. 131

by Louis Spohr

Herbert Blomstedt and the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig

Gewandhaus-Quartett

You can learn more about the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, their concerts, programs and auditions at youthsymphonykc.org.