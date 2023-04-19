© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

For 65 years, this Kansas City ensemble has helped kids 'find their people' through music

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
yskcclassic-0429.jpg
Rachel Thompson
/
Youth Symphony of Kansas City
Conductor Steven Davis and members of the Youth Symphony of Kansas City receive an ovation in Helzberg Hall

Founded in 1958, the Youth Symphony of Kansas City provides a musical outlet for hundreds of area youth through their four orchestral ensembles. Brooke Knoll speaks with conductor Steven Davis and orchestra members Sophia Perez Monroe and Macy Gary about their experience in the group. We'll hear performances from the Youth Symphony, Academy Orchestra and preview their upcoming 65th anniversary season.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

CKC-136.jpg
Carlos Moreno
/
Youth Symphony of Kansas City members Sophia Perez Monroe and Macy Gary

Steven Davis, conductor
Macy Gary, viola
Sophia Perea Monroe, violin

Program

Pines of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City
Steven Davis - conductor
Live performance, April 2018

City Beautiful
by Ingrid Stölzel
Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City
Steven Davis - conductor
Live performance, May 2019 - World Premiere

Symphony No. 3 - VI
by Gustav Mahler
Youth Symphony Orchestra of Kansas City - Academy Orchestra
Russ Pieken - conductor
Live performance, March 2023

Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra, Op. 131
by Louis Spohr
Herbert Blomstedt and the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig
Gewandhaus-Quartett

You can learn more about the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, their concerts, programs and auditions at youthsymphonykc.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
