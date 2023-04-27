© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Singers with Kansas roots are making their mark on America's most extravagant stage

By Christy L'Esperance,
Sam Wisman
Published April 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT
6763309_1_orig.png
Cory Weaver
/
Soprano, and Topeka, KS native, Lindsay Ohse as Armida in Handel's "Rinaldo"

With their "Voices of the Met" concert, Kansas City's Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance will feature singers with local ties, who regularly perform at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. MAPAA Co-founder Jesse Henkensiefken and Met soprano Lindsay Ohse speak with Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance about this musical reunion. We'll hear works by Jules Massenet, Sergei Taneyev, Jacques Offenbach and even a little Mozart on ukulele.

Host

Christy L'Esperance

Guests

Jesse Henkensiefken
Lindsay Ohse

Program

Resigne Toi
Ball Duet
From "Cendrillon"
by Jules Massenet
Lindsay Ohse - soprano
John Riesen - tenor
Mary Jane Austen - piano

Laudate Dominum
From "Vesperae solennes de Confessore"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. by Lindsay Ohse
Lindsay Ohse - soprano, ukulele

10 Romances, Op. 17
No. 3, Let It Sound No More
No. 8, In the Invisible Mist
No. 9, The Restless Heart Is Beating
by Sergei Taneyev
Hugo Vera - tenor
Lynn Kompass - piano

7 Poems, Op. 34 - No. 5, The Last Sigh
by Sergei Taneyev
Hugo Vera - tenor
Lynn Kompass - piano

Barcarolle - Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour
From "Les Contes d'Hoffmann"
by Jacques Offenbach
Fatma Said - soprano
Marianne Crebass - mezzo-soprano
Sascha Goetzel with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo

Viens, Mallika (Flower Duet)
From "Lakmé"
by Léo Delibes
Sabine Devieilhe - soprano
Marianne Crebassa - mezzo-soprano
François-Xavier Roth with Les Siècles

Aprile
by Francesco Paolo Tosti
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano
Denise Robinson - piano

Verzagen
by Johannes Brahms
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano
Denise Robinson - piano

You can learn more about Lindsay Ohse at lindsayohse.com, and more information about the Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance and their upcoming concerts, can be found at mapaa.org.

Christy L'Esperance
Kansas City native Christy L’Esperance (pronounced “LESS-per-ahns") started listening to classical music on the Snoopy radio she got for her 4th birthday. Today, as Classical KC’s Community Engagement Specialist and On-Air Host, she enjoys classical music through much better speakers. You can reach Christy at <a label="clesperance@ClassicalKC.org" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="mailto:clesperance@ClassicalKC.org">clesperance@ClassicalKC.org</a>. She would love to hear about the ways you keep music in your life.
See stories by Christy L'Esperance
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
