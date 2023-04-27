Singers with Kansas roots are making their mark on America's most extravagant stage
With their "Voices of the Met" concert, Kansas City's Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance will feature singers with local ties, who regularly perform at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. MAPAA Co-founder Jesse Henkensiefken and Met soprano Lindsay Ohse speak with Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance about this musical reunion. We'll hear works by Jules Massenet, Sergei Taneyev, Jacques Offenbach and even a little Mozart on ukulele.
Host
Christy L'Esperance
Guests
Jesse Henkensiefken
Lindsay Ohse
Program
Resigne Toi
Ball Duet
From "Cendrillon"
by Jules Massenet
Lindsay Ohse - soprano
John Riesen - tenor
Mary Jane Austen - piano
Laudate Dominum
From "Vesperae solennes de Confessore"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. by Lindsay Ohse
Lindsay Ohse - soprano, ukulele
10 Romances, Op. 17
No. 3, Let It Sound No More
No. 8, In the Invisible Mist
No. 9, The Restless Heart Is Beating
by Sergei Taneyev
Hugo Vera - tenor
Lynn Kompass - piano
7 Poems, Op. 34 - No. 5, The Last Sigh
by Sergei Taneyev
Hugo Vera - tenor
Lynn Kompass - piano
Barcarolle - Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour
From "Les Contes d'Hoffmann"
by Jacques Offenbach
Fatma Said - soprano
Marianne Crebass - mezzo-soprano
Sascha Goetzel with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo
Viens, Mallika (Flower Duet)
From "Lakmé"
by Léo Delibes
Sabine Devieilhe - soprano
Marianne Crebassa - mezzo-soprano
François-Xavier Roth with Les Siècles
Aprile
by Francesco Paolo Tosti
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano
Denise Robinson - piano
Verzagen
by Johannes Brahms
Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano
Denise Robinson - piano
You can learn more about Lindsay Ohse at lindsayohse.com, and more information about the Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance and their upcoming concerts, can be found at mapaa.org.