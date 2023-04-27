Singers with Kansas roots are making their mark on America's most extravagant stage

Host

Christy L'Esperance

Guests

Jesse Henkensiefken

Lindsay Ohse

Program

Resigne Toi

Ball Duet

From "Cendrillon"

by Jules Massenet

Lindsay Ohse - soprano

John Riesen - tenor

Mary Jane Austen - piano

Laudate Dominum

From "Vesperae solennes de Confessore"

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. by Lindsay Ohse

Lindsay Ohse - soprano, ukulele

10 Romances, Op. 17

No. 3, Let It Sound No More

No. 8, In the Invisible Mist

No. 9, The Restless Heart Is Beating

by Sergei Taneyev

Hugo Vera - tenor

Lynn Kompass - piano

7 Poems, Op. 34 - No. 5, The Last Sigh

by Sergei Taneyev

Hugo Vera - tenor

Lynn Kompass - piano

Barcarolle - Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour

From "Les Contes d'Hoffmann"

by Jacques Offenbach

Fatma Said - soprano

Marianne Crebass - mezzo-soprano

Sascha Goetzel with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo

Viens, Mallika (Flower Duet)

From "Lakmé"

by Léo Delibes

Sabine Devieilhe - soprano

Marianne Crebassa - mezzo-soprano

François-Xavier Roth with Les Siècles

Aprile

by Francesco Paolo Tosti

Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano

Denise Robinson - piano

Verzagen

by Johannes Brahms

Kristee Haney - mezzo-soprano

Denise Robinson - piano

You can learn more about Lindsay Ohse at lindsayohse.com, and more information about the Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance and their upcoming concerts, can be found at mapaa.org.