Local talent shines in Kansas City's annual Summerfest performances
Some of the best musicians in Kansas City and surrounding communities come together each July for Summerfest: Kansas City's annual chamber music showcase. Brooke Knoll previews this year's festival with musicians and artistic advisors Jane Carl and Evan Halloin. We'll hear music by Charles Loeffler, Henriëtte Bosmans, Joseph Bologne - Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Astor Piazzolla.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Program
Rhapsodies - No. 2 - La Cornemuse
by Charles Martin Loeffler
Allan Vogel - oboe
Paul Neubauer - viola
Irma Vallecillo-Gray - piano
String Quartet
by Henriëtte Bosmans
Utrecht Quartet
String Quartet in D Major, Op. 1 No. 6, G. 007
I. Allegro assai
II. Rondeau
by Joseph Bologne - Chevalier de Saint-Georges
Jean-Noel Molard String Quartet
Estaciones Portenas for Piano Trio - Verano Porteno - Tempo di Tango
by Astor Piazzolla
Artemis Quartet
Jacques Ammon - piano
Suite del Angel for String Quartet - La Muerte del Angel - Fuga, movido
by Astor Piazzolla
Artemis Quartet
You can learn more about Summerfest and their performances at summerfestkc.org.