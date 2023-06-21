© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Local talent shines in Kansas City's annual Summerfest performances

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
Musicians from Summerfest KC perform in UMKC Conservatory's White Hall, July 2022
Andrew Schwartz
/
Veritography
Musicians from Summerfest KC perform in UMKC Conservatory's White Hall, July 2022

Some of the best musicians in Kansas City and surrounding communities come together each July for Summerfest: Kansas City's annual chamber music showcase. Brooke Knoll previews this year's festival with musicians and artistic advisors Jane Carl and Evan Halloin. We'll hear music by Charles Loeffler, Henriëtte Bosmans, Joseph Bologne - Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Astor Piazzolla.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jane Carl
Evan Halloin

Program

Rhapsodies - No. 2 - La Cornemuse
by Charles Martin Loeffler
Allan Vogel - oboe
Paul Neubauer - viola
Irma Vallecillo-Gray - piano

String Quartet
by Henriëtte Bosmans
Utrecht Quartet

String Quartet in D Major, Op. 1 No. 6, G. 007
I. Allegro assai
II. Rondeau
by Joseph Bologne - Chevalier de Saint-Georges
Jean-Noel Molard String Quartet

Estaciones Portenas for Piano Trio - Verano Porteno - Tempo di Tango
by Astor Piazzolla
Artemis Quartet
Jacques Ammon - piano

Suite del Angel for String Quartet - La Muerte del Angel - Fuga, movido
by Astor Piazzolla
Artemis Quartet

You can learn more about Summerfest and their performances at summerfestkc.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Local musicClassical KCclassical musicMusic
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
