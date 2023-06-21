Local talent shines in Kansas City's annual Summerfest performances

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jane Carl

Evan Halloin

Program

Rhapsodies - No. 2 - La Cornemuse

by Charles Martin Loeffler

Allan Vogel - oboe

Paul Neubauer - viola

Irma Vallecillo-Gray - piano

String Quartet

by Henriëtte Bosmans

Utrecht Quartet

String Quartet in D Major, Op. 1 No. 6, G. 007

I. Allegro assai

II. Rondeau

by Joseph Bologne - Chevalier de Saint-Georges

Jean-Noel Molard String Quartet

Estaciones Portenas for Piano Trio - Verano Porteno - Tempo di Tango

by Astor Piazzolla

Artemis Quartet

Jacques Ammon - piano

Suite del Angel for String Quartet - La Muerte del Angel - Fuga, movido

by Astor Piazzolla

Artemis Quartet

You can learn more about Summerfest and their performances at summerfestkc.org.