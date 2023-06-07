A music festival is connecting Kansas City with Puerto Rico through the art of collaborative piano
Brooke Knoll speaks with pianists Jessica Koebbe, Kowoon Lee and Karen Savage about their work with the Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano, as well as fostering a musical and cultural exchange between Puerto Rico and Kansas City. We'll hear performances from all three guests, including works by Gabriela Ortiz, Miguel del Aguila, Valeria Coleman and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Jessica Koebbe
Kowoon Lee
Karen Savage
Program
Seducción (from The Miami Suite)
by Miguel del Aguila
Gina Hart-Kemper - flute
Jessica Koebbe - piano
Techno Etudes - No. 1-3
by Karen Tanaka
Kowoon Lee - piano
Fanmi Imen
by Valerie Coleman
Gina Hart-Kemper - flute
Jessica Koebbe - piano
Fantasy on a Falling Line - Movement III
by Daniel Ott
88squared
Karen Savage - piano
Jefferey Savage - piano
Preludio y Etudio
by Gabriela Ortiz
Kowoon Lee - piano
La Flûte enchantée
by Maurice Ravel
Camila Montefusco - mezzo-soprano
Yolanda Tapia - piano
You can learn more about the Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano and their annual festival in Puerto Rico at prccp.org.