Kansas City Local Feature

A music festival is connecting Kansas City with Puerto Rico through the art of collaborative piano

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
Participants and faculty of the 2022 Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano summer festival
Gina Hart-Kemper
/
Participants and faculty of the 2022 Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano summer festival

Brooke Knoll speaks with pianists Jessica Koebbe, Kowoon Lee and Karen Savage about their work with the Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano, as well as fostering a musical and cultural exchange between Puerto Rico and Kansas City. We'll hear performances from all three guests, including works by Gabriela Ortiz, Miguel del Aguila, Valeria Coleman and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jessica Koebbe
Kowoon Lee
Karen Savage

Program

Seducción (from The Miami Suite)
by Miguel del Aguila
Gina Hart-Kemper - flute
Jessica Koebbe - piano

Techno Etudes - No. 1-3
by Karen Tanaka
Kowoon Lee - piano

Fanmi Imen
by Valerie Coleman
Gina Hart-Kemper - flute
Jessica Koebbe - piano

Fantasy on a Falling Line - Movement III
by Daniel Ott
88squared
Karen Savage - piano
Jefferey Savage - piano

Preludio y Etudio
by Gabriela Ortiz
Kowoon Lee - piano

La Flûte enchantée
by Maurice Ravel
Camila Montefusco - mezzo-soprano
Yolanda Tapia - piano

You can learn more about the Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano and their annual festival in Puerto Rico at prccp.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCPuerto RicopianoLocal music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
