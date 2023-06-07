A music festival is connecting Kansas City with Puerto Rico through the art of collaborative piano

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Jessica Koebbe

Kowoon Lee

Karen Savage

Program

Seducción (from The Miami Suite)

by Miguel del Aguila

Gina Hart-Kemper - flute

Jessica Koebbe - piano

Techno Etudes - No. 1-3

by Karen Tanaka

Kowoon Lee - piano

Fanmi Imen

by Valerie Coleman

Gina Hart-Kemper - flute

Jessica Koebbe - piano

Fantasy on a Falling Line - Movement III

by Daniel Ott

88squared

Karen Savage - piano

Jefferey Savage - piano

Preludio y Etudio

by Gabriela Ortiz

Kowoon Lee - piano

La Flûte enchantée

by Maurice Ravel

Camila Montefusco - mezzo-soprano

Yolanda Tapia - piano

You can learn more about the Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano and their annual festival in Puerto Rico at prccp.org.