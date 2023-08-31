This pianist created Easter Island's first music school. Now, she's bringing her music to Kansas City
At the cross section of classical piano, environmental activism, arts education and the remote South Pacific island of Rapa Nui — also known as Easter Island — you’ll find the award-winning pianist and humanitarian Mahani Teave. Christy L'Esperance talks with Teave about her work and coming to Kansas City to perform. We'll hear her play traditional melodies from Rapa Nui as well as solo piano works by Bach, Liszt, Scriabin and Rachmaninoff.
Host
Christy L'Esperance
Guest
Scroll down for some online only bonus content and learn about the long journey to get pianos to a remote place like Easter Island.
Program
I he- a Hotumatu Ia, in E-Flat
Traditional
Chromatic Fantasia & Fugue in D minor, BWV903
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Ballade No. 2 in B minor, S171 / R16
by Franz Liszt
Prelude & Nocturne, Op. 9
by Alexander Scriabin
Moment musical in E Minor, Op. 16 / 4
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
All music performed by Mahani Teave on her album "Rapa Nui Odyssey."
Mahani will perform a free Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert at the Folly Theater on Friday, September 9th at 7pm. Tickets and more info can be found at hjseries.org.
Bonus Content
Moving a piano anywhere is a challenge, but when you need to move a baby grand piano to a remote island in the South Pacific, it comes with added layers of complexity. Mahani Teave explains how she helped get pianos to Easter Island.