This pianist created Easter Island's first music school. Now, she's bringing her music to Kansas City

Host

Christy L'Esperance

Guest

Mahani Teave

Scroll down for some online only bonus content and learn about the long journey to get pianos to a remote place like Easter Island.

Program

I he- a Hotumatu Ia, in E-Flat

Traditional

Chromatic Fantasia & Fugue in D minor, BWV903

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ballade No. 2 in B minor, S171 / R16

by Franz Liszt

Prelude & Nocturne, Op. 9

by Alexander Scriabin

Moment musical in E Minor, Op. 16 / 4

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Courtesy of Artist / dworkincompany.com Pianist Mahani Teave

All music performed by Mahani Teave on her album "Rapa Nui Odyssey."

Mahani will perform a free Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert at the Folly Theater on Friday, September 9th at 7pm. Tickets and more info can be found at hjseries.org.