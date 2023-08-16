From "Pulcinella" to pirates, the UMKC Conservatory is ready to go back to school

Host

Brooke Knoll

Brooke Knoll UMKC Conservatory Dean Courtney Crappell at the Classical KC studios.

Guest

Dean Courtney Crappell

Program

Dance Variations for Viola and Orchestra, Op. 30

by Paul Creston

Rebecca Sherburn - soprano

Patricia Higdon - piano

Robert Olson and the UMKC Conservatory Chamber Orchestra

The Dream Keeper

by William Averitt

Lee Thomson, Melissa Loehnig - piano

Robert Bode and the UMKC Conservatory Singers

Pulcinella Suite (1920)

IV. Tarantella

V. Toccata

VI. Gavotta con due varazioni

VII. Duetto

Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic

Overture to "The Pirates of Penzance"

by Sir Arthur Sullivan

Sir Neville Marriner and Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Solace (A Lyric Concerto)

II. Besieged

II. Gratitude

by Joel Love

Zachary Shemon - alto saxophone

Steven Davis and the UMKC Conservatory Wind Symphony