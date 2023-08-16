© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

From "Pulcinella" to pirates, the UMKC Conservatory is ready to go back to school

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published August 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
UMKC Conservatory students work together on a production of Mozart's "La Finta Giardiniera."
Brandon Parigo
/
conservatory.umkc.edu
Dean Courtney Crappell joins Brooke Knoll for a conversation about the year ahead at the UMKC Conservatory. We'll highlight some of the many upcoming performances happening at the music school and hear several recordings featuring Conservatory students and faculty.

Host

Brooke Knoll

UMKC Conservatory Dean Courtney Crappell at the Classical KC studios.
Brooke Knoll
Guest

Dean Courtney Crappell

Program

Dance Variations for Viola and Orchestra, Op. 30
by Paul Creston
Rebecca Sherburn - soprano
Patricia Higdon - piano
Robert Olson and the UMKC Conservatory Chamber Orchestra

The Dream Keeper
by William Averitt
Lee Thomson, Melissa Loehnig - piano
Robert Bode and the UMKC Conservatory Singers

Pulcinella Suite (1920)
IV. Tarantella
V. Toccata
VI. Gavotta con due varazioni
VII. Duetto
Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic

Overture to "The Pirates of Penzance"
by Sir Arthur Sullivan
Sir Neville Marriner and Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Solace (A Lyric Concerto)
II. Besieged
II. Gratitude
by Joel Love
Zachary Shemon - alto saxophone
Steven Davis and the UMKC Conservatory Wind Symphony

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
