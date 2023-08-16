From "Pulcinella" to pirates, the UMKC Conservatory is ready to go back to school
Dean Courtney Crappell joins Brooke Knoll for a conversation about the year ahead at the UMKC Conservatory. We'll highlight some of the many upcoming performances happening at the music school and hear several recordings featuring Conservatory students and faculty.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Program
Dance Variations for Viola and Orchestra, Op. 30
by Paul Creston
Rebecca Sherburn - soprano
Patricia Higdon - piano
Robert Olson and the UMKC Conservatory Chamber Orchestra
The Dream Keeper
by William Averitt
Lee Thomson, Melissa Loehnig - piano
Robert Bode and the UMKC Conservatory Singers
Pulcinella Suite (1920)
IV. Tarantella
V. Toccata
VI. Gavotta con due varazioni
VII. Duetto
Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic
Overture to "The Pirates of Penzance"
by Sir Arthur Sullivan
Sir Neville Marriner and Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Solace (A Lyric Concerto)
II. Besieged
II. Gratitude
by Joel Love
Zachary Shemon - alto saxophone
Steven Davis and the UMKC Conservatory Wind Symphony