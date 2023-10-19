This orchestral jewel from Mexico is coming to Kansas City for the first time

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Courtesy of Artists Pianist/composer Gabriela Montero and conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto

Carlos Miguel Prieto

Gabriela Montero

Program

Symphony No. 2 - Sinfonía India

by Carlos Chávez

Herrera de la Fuente and the Orquestra Sinfonica de Xalapa

Piano Concerto No. 1 - "Latin Concerto"

II. Andante moderato

III. Allegro Venezolano

by Gabriela Montero

Carlos Miguel Prieto and the The Orchestra of the Americas

Gabriela Montero - piano

La noche de los Mayas

I. Noche de los Mayas

II. Noche de Jaranas

by Silvestre Revueltas

Carlos Miguel Prieto and the Orquestra Sinfonica de Xalapa

The Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico City performs at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, October 23rd at 7:30pm, presented by the Harriman-Jewell Series. You can learn more about the orchestra and this concert at hjseries.org.