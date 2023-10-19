This orchestral jewel from Mexico is coming to Kansas City for the first time
In the 45 year history of the Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico City, the group has never toured the United States. Ahead of their debut performance in Kansas City, Brooke Knoll speaks with conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and pianist/composer Gabriela Montero about the classical and folkloric sounds of Mexico and Venezuela, and what it means to bring this large group of musicians to KC. We'll hear works by Montero, Carlos Chávez and Silvestre Revueltas.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Carlos Miguel Prieto
Gabriela Montero
Program
Symphony No. 2 - Sinfonía India
by Carlos Chávez
Herrera de la Fuente and the Orquestra Sinfonica de Xalapa
Piano Concerto No. 1 - "Latin Concerto"
II. Andante moderato
III. Allegro Venezolano
by Gabriela Montero
Carlos Miguel Prieto and the The Orchestra of the Americas
Gabriela Montero - piano
La noche de los Mayas
I. Noche de los Mayas
II. Noche de Jaranas
by Silvestre Revueltas
Carlos Miguel Prieto and the Orquestra Sinfonica de Xalapa
The Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico City performs at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, October 23rd at 7:30pm, presented by the Harriman-Jewell Series. You can learn more about the orchestra and this concert at hjseries.org.