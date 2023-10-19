© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

This orchestral jewel from Mexico is coming to Kansas City for the first time

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published October 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT
Conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto leads the Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico City
Courtesy of Artist
In the 45 year history of the Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico City, the group has never toured the United States. Ahead of their debut performance in Kansas City, Brooke Knoll speaks with conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and pianist/composer Gabriela Montero about the classical and folkloric sounds of Mexico and Venezuela, and what it means to bring this large group of musicians to KC. We'll hear works by Montero, Carlos Chávez and Silvestre Revueltas.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Pianist/composer Gabriela Montero and conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto
Courtesy of Artists
Carlos Miguel Prieto
Gabriela Montero

Program

Symphony No. 2 - Sinfonía India
by Carlos Chávez
Herrera de la Fuente and the Orquestra Sinfonica de Xalapa

Piano Concerto No. 1 - "Latin Concerto"
II. Andante moderato
III. Allegro Venezolano
by Gabriela Montero
Carlos Miguel Prieto and the The Orchestra of the Americas
Gabriela Montero - piano

La noche de los Mayas
I. Noche de los Mayas
II. Noche de Jaranas
by Silvestre Revueltas
Carlos Miguel Prieto and the Orquestra Sinfonica de Xalapa

The Minería Symphony Orchestra of Mexico City performs at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, October 23rd at 7:30pm, presented by the Harriman-Jewell Series. You can learn more about the orchestra and this concert at hjseries.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
